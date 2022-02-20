WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Results Grades And Recap: Brock Lesnar Retains The WWE Championship, In A Chaotic Main Event

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber, while Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship over Goldberg, setting up a Champion vs. Champion confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. The chamber match between Lashley and Rollins was halted before he got a chance to enter when Seth Rollins buckled-bombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, forcing the champion into “concussion protocol.”

The following matches were advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Match Card

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg—WWE Universal Championship

Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Riddle and Seth Rollins—WWE Championship Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch vs. Lita—WWE Raw Women’s Championship

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders—WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss—Women’s Elimination Chamber

Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Results of the Elimination Chamber NXT at WWE Elimination 2022 on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Roman Reigns def. Goldberg—WWE Universal Championship

During his ring introduction, there were a few faint boos for Goldberg.

In this situation, I set the over/under line at 3.5 for the total number of spears in this match. I was incorrect with two spears from Goldberg.

This was a great Goldberg bout, which featured a showdown of the champions, included significant moves, and didn’t outstay its welcome.

Bianca Belair Wins the Women’s Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss resurrected her infant act, which will undoubtedly irritate the Internet Wrestling Monolith. Bliss was a crowd-pleaser once again.

Upon her arrival, the audience began to loudly chant “Doudrop.”

Nikki A.S.H was the first to be voted off, by Rhea Ripley, who everyone saw coming.

Bianca Belair once more demonstrated her patented one-armed Gorilla Press, which she debuted in Saudi Arabia.

Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H; Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop; Alexa Bliss defeated Liv Morgan; Bianca Belair overcame Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey And Naomi Toppled Sonya Deville And Charlotte In A Tag Team Match.

As soon as the bout began, Sonya Deville dropped her arm sling like a heel, whereas Ronda Rousey was forced to fight with one hand handcuffed behind her back.

Ronda Rousey was restricted for a long period of time during this bout, with one hand tied behind her back. This was a stark contrast to the Ronda Rousey who can make needles dance.

Drew McIntyre defeats Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

This was Falls Count Anywhere, which meant Drew McIntyre might employ his sword.

This match developed into a two-on-one handicap scenario rapidly.

Miraculously, he was not injured in the fall. He took a nasty hit where he landed directly on top of his head. Even immediately after, he was able to sprint about.

Lita vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Lita executes a moonsault on Becky Lynch in the middle of the ring, and it looks like she was going to score. Everyone in the arena believed her.

In the match’s closing minutes, these two built up a head of steam, but then Becky Lynch just threw out a Manhandle Slam and won.

The Usos and the Viking Raiders Fight to a Draw

Since its inception, the Viking Raiders vs. The Usos has been the worst feud in WWE. It’s been one-sided and controlled by The Usos since day one. Even Ivar’s victory on SmackDown last night came via disqualification. The Viking Raiders were attacked from behind, and the bout never even got started, ending one of WWE’s most unpopular rivalries.

Brock Lesnar Wrestled His Way to the Men’s Elimination Chamber Title

The best usage of the Austin Theory selfie gimmick is for him to take selfies with other wrestlers trapped in the Elimination Chamber Pod. Riddle was more than happy to snap a photo with Austin Theory.

Brock Lesnar is attempting to break new ground as the only man to dethrone all four Black WWE champions in history.

Brock Lesnar was the most popular celebrity on this program, by a long shot.

Nobody referred to Austin Theory’s past as Seth Rollins’ disciple during this bout, which was started by Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

In what may be the start of a WrestleMania rivalry between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, the WWE Champion buckle-bombed Austin Theory into the pod.

The Chamber, which was scheduled to be aired on the WWE Network in 2019 after being shown live for years before that, showed up this Monday. Lashley was chosen to enter the chamber, meaning Lesnar had to wait his turn. Lesnar rejected the notion and forced his way into the Chamber, decimating the entire field to win the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar toppled each of the four Elimination Chamber participants to earn his first WWE Championship.

