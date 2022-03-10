Yellowstone: ”Who is Melanie Olmstead” & How did She Die?- CR News

Melanie was a very talented and brave lady who has played a major role in making Yellowstone a success. She passed away at the age of 50 in the year 2019 due to complications from cancer, leaving behind her husband as well as three children. She has been part of various TV shows such as House M.D., The Shield, Mindhunter, etc. She was very active in doing charity work for which she spent a great time in Africa. Her main target was women’s education before starting out on film sets around 2000.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone recently released the title card at the end of season 2 saying that it is dedicated to Melanie Olmstead after which fans have been wondering who is Melanie Olmstead and what is her role is in Yellowstone’s success.

Melanie Olmstead worked behind the scenes for Yellowstone where she transported production crew and equipment all over Montana. She was mainly part of the filming crew and was highly experienced. Read More: Lil Bo Weep, A Musician And YouTuber, Has Died At Age 22

Unfortunately, we lost Olmstead in 2019. Season 2 of the show will be a tribute to her. The episode that premiered on Paramount Network in July 2020 featured a woman named Olmstead. Although, the episode gives no details on how the character dies.

