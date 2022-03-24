Save Soil Movement: Why is It Necessary And What Will Happen In Future Without Soil? Everything You Need To Know..

Eighty-seven percent of living organisms such as humans, plants, trees, animals, insects and etc are nurtured and nourished by the 39 inches of the top layer of soil(topsoil).

According to the UN, we only have as much soil, for only 50-60 more years of cultivation. Read more to find out about how it will affect our future.

What is Save Soil Movement?

The Save Soil Movement seeks to start off and indicate support from all the people across the world for the government to set policies and enforce them in order to revitalize and slow down the degradation of ecology. In the last 5 decades, almost fifty percent of soil has been disoriented and lost.

Soil is our ally in the fight against the #ClimateCrisis. 🪱 The earth beneath our feet is a vital carbon storehouse, making it critical to climate adaptation and mitigation. For #WorldSoilDay on 5 December, we highlight the importance of restoring degraded land.#ForNature pic.twitter.com/aYF3rzvDIr — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) December 4, 2021

Saving the soil will eventually lead to saving water as well since soil helps to regulate the climate conditions and stores more carbon than all of the world’s forests combined.

Our economic exuberance has impacted the environment in such a way that even if we start taking corrective measures to save our resources right now, it will take at least 50-60 years to attain some sort of ecological balance.

Why is it Important For Everyone?

The Save Soil Movement not only focuses on saving the soil but also values water scarcity, climate change, and biodiversity loss. Soil is the key factor to everything. The food we eat, all comes from crops cultivated in soil. A good, full of organic contents and healthy soil provides stress relief and critical support to plants and trees.

Every 1% increase in organic contents leads to as much as 25,000 gallons of available soil water per acre. Soil is also home to many living organisms. It holds solid waste and helps with the regulation of climate. It is a non-renewable resource that once exhausted, will take hundreds of thousands of years to form a centimeter of soil. It prevents extreme weather events by regulating the earth`s temperature.

What Does Will happen In the Future Without Soil?

Soil not only acts as the primary unit helping in sustaining living organisms and providing them with food but it also decomposes all the waste and eventually everything goes back to the soil.

In simple words, if the soil were to cease to exist in the future, we will not be able to grow plants and trees since there would not be anything to provide anchorage to roots, hold water and nutrients and help them grow, this will result in no production of food or essential goods. Eventually, there will come a time when it will lead to the extinction of mankind. Human beings would not be able to survive.

Soil is really important for maintaining ecological balance. It reinforces a landscape that is more prone to the effects of natural calamities like drought, flood, or fire.

What Can We Do To Save Soil?

Taking protective measures for conserving soil is a very serious and important issue that requires everyone`s attention. Soil erosion has been continuing over for such a long time that it has become an alarming problem. Following methods can be adopted to conserve soil:

~Afforestation – Planting more and more trees is a very good way to stop soil from being eroded. The merciless cutting of plants and trees should be stopped and disregarded at all costs. It will help the soil to stay put.

~Checking Overgrazing –Overgrazing of forests by animals such as sheep, herds, and goats should be controlled. These animals should be provided with some other fodder crops or grazing should be done in a controlled manner that will not hurt the soil and grasslands.

This human-earth connection was known to every wise man. Let us come together to save soil – our very body.

Follow the movement & spread the message using #SaveSoil

Action Now: https://t.co/z6MmqMf5nE #ConsciousPlanet @SadhguruJV @AlbertEinstein pic.twitter.com/i0iYYxSDQO — Conscious Planet #SaveSoil (@cpsavesoil) March 23, 2022

~Changing Agricultural Practices – Practices such as crop rotation and strip cropping should be adopted, since growing the same crop again and again will take away certain elements resulting in making the soil infertile and barren making it unsuitable for that crop. Or one way can be to grow crops parallel to one another. This will make sure that the land does not become barren and is useful for further cultivation.

~Constructing Dams – Building dams across rivers can prevent soil erosion. One can regularly keep the speed of water in check.

How can Soil Erosion lead to the end of the World?

The impacts of soil erosion are no joke. It can cause severe and permanent effects. Eroded sediments can clog dams and water canals leading to floods resulting in the destruction of man and material. Erosion degrades the land, so only a few plants can take part in regulating climate which might lead to unpredictable and unpleasing climate changes.

The removal of valuable topsoil will not only wash away all the nutrients but will also negatively affect the structure and stability of the soil. Also, sediments can pile up on down-slope properties and lead to road damage. Lack of permanent vegetative cover will contribute to wind erosion which will damage crops through sandblasting the seeds. The extreme weather and climate changes caused by soil erosion are a matter of concern.

