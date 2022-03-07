Camila Cabello can’t Stop Loving Shawn despite Breakup? Camila Cabello breaks silence

Last year’s most devastating occurrences in the entertainment world were when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup after two years of dating, following a period of intense speculation. The couple released a joint statement in November 2021 announcing their separation.

In a recent interview, Camila Cabello has broken her silence on why she and Shawn Mendes broke up after two years of dating. She said that “We were both young and we were both trying to figure ourselves out and we were both doing things that we weren’t supposed to be doing… in a relationship.”

Shawn and Camila said that while their “romantic relationship” is over, they will remain “best friends.” In recent days, Camila Cabello has revealed the details of her and Shawn Mendes’ split. E! News obtained Zane Lowe’s comments from Camila Cabello’s Apple Music interview with E! News. The former ‘Fifth Harmony’ member said Mendes was “a very young 20 years old” when they got together and that she was also trying to figure herself out at the time.

Despite the split, Mendes and Cabello still remain close friends. They were photographed walking their pet dog together in Miami months after their breakup.

Camila wrote on her Insta Story, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”