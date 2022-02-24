Why All Netflix’s Marvel Shows Are Moving To Disney Plus In Canada

All of Netflix’s Marvel shows are moving to Disney Plus in Canada, reports are that the series are set to leave Netflix on March 1st.

With all of Netflix’s Marvel cape shows set to go back to Disney, the big question is whether they would finally make the jump over to Disney Plus to live alongside the rest of the studios’ heroes. the obvious answer is “yes,” but with some important caveats.

Engadget has confirmed that Netflix’s Marvel shows will begin streaming on Disney Plus in Canada on March 16th, which gels with previous reports that the series are set to leave Netflix on March 1st.

Between Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye series, fans of the Defenders have had more than a few reasons to wonder if and when Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and the others might make the jump over to Disney’s own streaming service, but it’s unclear whether their presence on Canadian Disney Plus is a sign of story developments to come.

It’s also unknown whether Disney intends to handle the former-Netflix shows the same way in all of the territories where Disney Plus is currently available, especially given that the studio does still have something of a Marvel foothold on Hulu where shows like MODOK, Helstrom, and Runaways have lived in the past.

Canada’s Disney Plus also being home to its Star content hub where plenty of other mature programs can currently be accessed maybe be a factor in this latest development and another sign that things may play out differently in other countries.

If there’s a looming question, it’s whether or not the shows will make their way to Disney+ in other countries or to Disney-owned services like Hulu, where their not-so-family-friendly content might be a better fit. With that said, Disney risks a further split in its Marvel catalog (MODOK is on Hulu, for instance) if it hosts the Netflix shows anywhere besides its main service — it may have to accept that mature and PG fare will sit side by side.

