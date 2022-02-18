Who is Marlene Knaus? All About Niki Lauda’s Ex-Wife

Marlene Knaus is a former Austrian beauty queen who is better known as the ex-wife of Niki Lauda, a late Formula One (F1) racing driver.

Marlene Knaus’ Age, Early Life, Family, and Education History

Although the precise date of Marlene’s birth is unknown, she was born in 1956, making her 64 years old in 2020. She is a Venezuelan by ethnicity but was born in the United States before moving to Austria and obtaining Austrian citizenship.

She prefers to keep things private, having never spoken publicly about her parents. It’s also unknown whether she has any siblings. Her academic background is the same. Marlene has yet to reveal the name of her school or what degree she obtained.

Professional Career and Stardom: Marlene Knaus’ Journey to Stardom

Marlena began her career as a model when she was very young in the 1960s. She became well-known as a result of her successful modeling career, which compelled many prominent companies to seek her talents.

She was dubbed the “it-girl” for her distinctive loose hairstyle and exquisite sense of style — her hair cut later became a trend at the time. She appeared in countless magazines, was incredibly active in the fashion industry, then worked as a designer before becoming a socialite.

Marlene Knaus’ Marriage, Personal Life, Ex-Husband, and Children

Marlene rose to prominence after she married Niki Lauda, the late Austrian racing driver. Marlene and Niki met in 1975 and began dating two months later.

They were one of the most prominent celebrity couples of their time, which put them on the media map and resulted in their love affair being covered by page three news.

According to certain well-known sources, Marlene fainted when she saw her husband’s injured eyelids and burns after his near-fatal Grand Prix accident. Marlene was not Niki’s first wife.

He had been dating Mariella Reininghaus for eight years when he broke up with her in 1975 to start dating Marlene, owing to his infatuation with her beauty and the magnetic persona she emanated.

Marlene had previously been in a relationship with Curt Jurgens, an Austrian-German film and stage actor, at which she met Niki. Niki was regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers, having won the F1 World Drivers Championship three times: in 1975, 1977, and 1984. He is also the only driver to win championships for both McLaren and Ferrari.

Niki Lauda was an entrepreneur as well as the creator of two airlines, one named after himself and the other after his partner. In 2013, the film “Rush” was released, which depicted their 1976 F1 fight. Lucas Lauda was their first child, born in 1979, and their second son, Mathias Lauda, was born on 30 January 1981. He went on to become a race driver like his father. Lucas is his brother’s manager.

In 1980, Niki had another son, Christoph, as a result of an extramarital relationship with an unknown woman.

Despite the infidelity, Marlene remained loyal to her husband even after the scandal became a matter of public knowledge. However, after ten years and a half of marriage, the couple decided to divorce in 1991. They kept in touch after it was completed, and Marlene was frequently seen at family gatherings. Although she didn’t remarry or start a relationship with another guy, Niki married Birgit Wetzinger, a flight attendant who worked for his airline. The couple’s first child, a boy named Max, was born in 2008. They also have a daughter named Mia.



Marlene used to live in Ibiza, Spain, where she now has a home that Niki left her. She maintains a cordial relationship with Birgit since the two women shared responsibilities when her ex-husband was in Zurich Hospital on his deathbed. Niki perished on 20 May 2019, having been ill for a long time. He had undergone two kidney transplants in August 2018 and before that, a lung transplant.

After his death, as agreed, Birgit and the four children were granted access to his net worth. Christoph and His other kid, Marlene, received a significant sum of money.

Marlene Knaus Net Worth

Marlene amassed a respectable sum of money as a model and socialite, but the actual cash arrived after she divorced Niki Lauda. The money came in millions of dollars, which Niki had accumulated throughout her years as an F1 driver.

According to reliable sources, Marlene Knaus’ net worth is presently believed to be around $43 million. Her former spouse is said to have left a net worth of more than $100 million.

