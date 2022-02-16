Who is Lil Romeo’s Girlfriend? Meet Drew Sangster Aa Couple Confirms Baby’s Birth

Romeo Miller and his partner Drew Sangster have revealed the arrival of their first child.

On Thanksgiving 2020, the actor revealed his connection with his partner when he posted a loving photo with Drew.

In 2022, the pair had a daughter, as confirmed on Instagram by Romeo. Many fans are interested in learning more about Drew, his girlfriend, following the news.

MEET ROMEO MILLER

Romeo Miller is an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana, who goes by the stage name Romeo Miller.

Lil Romeo became popular after his song My Baby was released in 2001 when he was just 12 years old. In 2020, the musician will be 32 years old, with a net worth of $6.5 million and two million Instagram followers.

Romeo has appeared on a number of reality shows, including Growing Up Hip Hop. Since time immemorial, his parents have been Master P and Sonya C, hip-hop artists.

EVERYTHING ABOUT GIRLFRIEND DREW SANGSTER

This time, Romeo Miller appears to be in love with an “ordinary” woman, rather than a famous woman.

On Instagram, Romeo Miller mentioned that he has a girlfriend and made a lovely tribute for Thanksgiving in 2020 with his girlfriend on Instagram. He wrote, “I’m grateful that I accepted Drew’s invitation to Thanksgiving: I could get used to this @drewsangster. It was a good day yesterday, #cuffingseason.”

Drew Sangster is the woman who stole Romeo’s heart; she has a small following of 2,000 people on her personal Instagram account. That’s all we know about the gorgeous woman.

Drew isn’t very active on social media, and he has a low-profile persona that his fans seem to like.

The pair appears wonderful, joyful, and in love in the series of photographs shared by Romeo. The news has delighted fans, with many offering kind wishes in the comments area.We know that she co-founded Drewy Co, which specializes in kid-friendly goods and contributes to charities, with Romeo.

ROMEO AND DREW ARE PARENTS NOW

After the birth of their first kid, Romeo and Drew’s 2022 has gotten off to a wonderful start.

On Monday (February 14th, 2022), the actor announced the news on his Instagram account, accompanied by their newborn daughter’s first photo.

“Meet Baby R!” Romeo added a caption to the post. “That’s my little twin brother! Swipe left to see what I’m talking about.”

Congrats to the happy couple again!

In other news, Meet Dani Johnson as Taylor Rapp proposes to his girlfriend after winning the Super Bowl.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.