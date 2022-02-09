What you didn’t know about Avielle Janelle Hernandez, The daughter of Aaron Josep Hernandez, Deceased American football player!

Another celebrity child, Avielle Janelle Hernandez, has developed a big following. Aaron and his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins have an eight-year-old daughter named Avielle.

Since her birth, the lovely and adorable Aaron Hernandez child has been a favorite of the press. Her popularity skyrocketed after Aaron Hernandez murdered himself in jail while serving a life sentence.

Neville’s private life has long piqued the curiosity of internet users all around the world.

Read this post to learn everything there is to know about Avielle Janelle Hernandez. Scroll down to learn more about Aaron’s daughter Avielle’s wiki, net worth, age, and other information.

Who Is Avielle Janelle Hernandez??

Aaron Hernandez, a well-known NFL tight end, and Shayanna Jenkins are the parents of Avielle Janelle Hernandez. At birth, she was named in the United States in November 2012.

She is an American citizen. Avielle Janelle has had her share of bad fortune throughout her life. She didn’t have the same carefree childhood like other kids. Her youth was hampered by a number of issues, including her father’s death while incarcerated when she was just five years old in 2017.

Avielle Jenelle Hernandez Parents

Aaron was a fantastic and talented football player who played for the Patriots. He was arrested for murdering Odin Lloyd in 2013. Their relationship had been going well until Aaron was accused of murder.

In 2015, he was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd and given a life sentence without parole. He killed himself in 2017 and was discovered dead in his cell. His existence was tragic, and his destiny ended abruptly. However, at the time, his daughter was still a baby and had no idea what her father had done.

Avielle and her father share the same birthday. Aaron received a wonderful present from his former partner on his 23rd birthday when he welcomed Avielle on his own. His brother, D.J. Hernandez, tweeted out congratulations to him with a photo of Aaron cradling his newborn daughter in hand.

Avielle Janella Hernandez Net Worth

According to verified sources, the 9-year-old girl has a net worth of around $2 million, which she shares with her mother. In 2017, it was discovered that his father had established an irrevocable trust named AJH Irrevocable Trust. However, there is no beneficiary for the trust yet; according to reports, it will be her mother, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez.

Avielle’s mother is the only one who will receive the trust after Avielle turns 18. The two women share a net worth of $2 million; it is still unclear as to how much money they earn every month.

Shayanna Jenkins’ Salary and Net Worth

Shayanna Jenkins’ net worth is $2 million, and her annual salary is still unknown at this time.

She has been working as a personal assistant for quite some time now after she and Aaron moved to their new home in 2012. She was paid $50 an hour for that job.

Avielle Janelle Hernandez Wiki: Age, Parents, Siblings

Avielle Hernandez is eight years old. She went to school in Bristol, Connecticut, where her father was born and raised. Avielle is the child of Shayanna Jenkins, Aaron and completed the elementary level of education.

Currently, she attends an undisclosed school in her hometown and lives with her mother and siblings. Her elder brother’s name is D.J., and he was born on June 1st, 1994.

He is a football player and recently graduated from the University of Arizona. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016 and was on the team until 2018 when he joined Atlanta Falcons.

D.J. Hernandez’s Salary and Net worth

According to industry insiders, D.J.’s annual salary is $690,000 while his net worth is estimated to be $4 million. He also has an endorsement deal with Nike for $100,000.

D.J.’s NFL Career

During his career at the University of Arizona, D.J., Hernandez was ranked as one of the best tight ends in college football by various sports-related websites including CBSSports and

Was Avielle Janelle Hernandez paid by the NFL?

After his father’s death, he was supposed to receive the remaining money from his team patriots, including millions of signing bonuses and also regular salaries. His daughter Avielle was prepared to file a $20 million lawsuit against the NFL after his suicide. However, the court ruled that she was not allowed to proceed with her lawsuit because the NFL concussion settlement deadline had passed.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.