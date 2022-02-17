What Is Kanye Doing To Kim: Everything You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian Since Their Split

It’s still worthwhile to talk about. Since their divorce, Kanye West has not been quiet about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to Us Weekly, the skim’s creator filed for divorce from the rapper after six years of marriage and months of rumors about an impending split in February 2021. According to a source, the pair “had a major fight” in December 2020 and pushed her to her limits.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in June 2021, Kardashian revealed the circumstances behind the breakup. “I believe he deserves someone who will support his every move and accompany him all over the place and relocate to Wyoming,” she said. “I’m not allowed to do that,” she added. “He should have a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, but I can’t. I feel like a total failure. It’s my third marriage; it feels like I’m a f–king loser. But I can’t even consider

During an episode that aired later that month, Kardashian revealed how West’s move to Wyoming affected their marriage. “I’ve been thinking a lot about it,” she continued. “I don’t want to be with someone who lives in another state after turning 40 this year. To me, I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we’re really connecting,’ but then that makes me sad and not what I desire.

I’m looking for someone with similar shows. I’m searching for someone who wants to exercise with me. … I’ve got the important things covered. “I have everything you could ask for and no one will ever provide it like that. I know that, and I’m delighted for those events because of it, but I believe I’m ready to handle the smaller situations that may be really significant.”

In June 2021, KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian West claimed that the split was not caused by “one specific thing,” during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Instead, she said, “there was a difference in opinions on a few issues.”

After their divorce, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West — who have daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm — remained pals. They have reunited publicly on several occasions: In 2021, he advised her on her Met Gala outfit and the October 2021 debut of her Saturday Night Live hosting (during which she joked about their divorce), and she agreed to re-create their wedding at one of his Donda listening events in August 2021.

“They have a greater degree of camaraderie and collaboration as coparents,” an insider told Us in October 2021. “She will be involved with Kanye’s business activities, and he will be involved with hers.”

Confession?

In his August 2021 song “Hurricane,” the Grammy winner apparently admitted to cheating on TV personality Summer. “Here I go acting too rich,” it goes. “Here I go with a new chick,” it continues. And I know what the truth is / Still playing after two children It’s a lot to take in when your life is always moving.

According to Us Weekly at the end of January, the song is “a testimony from Kanye about everything that went wrong in his relationship with Kardashian and him taking responsibility,” and that the “words really speak for themselves.”

According to another insider, Kardashian was alerted to the song’s subject. “She wasn’t completely caught off guard, but it is what it is ,” the source added. “She’s known all along that Kanye is an open book and there’s nothing she can do to stop him from saying whatever he wants, but she had a warning.”

Avant-Garde

Kardashian’s black Balenciaga bodysuit caused a stir at the Met Gala in September 2021, but West showed his support by sharing images of the ensemble — which he aided design — on Instagram. His pal Fonzworth Bentley added, “‘Look at what my Kim did’ – @kanyewest.”

Still Hope?

In November 2021, the musician hinted at a reunion with Kardashian. “SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I’ve never seen the papers before,’” he wrote.

“I’m not even divorced,” he stated during part one of his Revolt “Drink Champs” performance. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want us — I mean, you and me — to be together.

Sabotage Allegations

People around Kim Kardashian are sabotaging her efforts to become an attorney, according to West. “I believe there are individuals who don’t want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer,” he claimed during part two of his Drink Champs televsion show.

“Because you know what would happen if Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That blouse goes up a bit, and the cleavage is somewhat more hidden.”

Family Man

In the second part of his “Drink Champs” segment, “Heartless” rapper T.I. once again hinted at a reunion with Kardashian. “But I haven’t received the paperwork yet, so I’m going to come on this record and try to keep my family together,’” he continued.

God’s Part

In November 2021, the rapper delivered a speech about his marriage while touring Skid Row. “The storyline God desires is for you to see that everything may be redeemed,” he declared at the time. “We’ve made errors in all of these relationships. I’ve made them as well.

“I am here to change that narrative,” he continued. “I’ve done things as a husband that were not acceptable in the public eye, but right now for whatever reason – I didn’t know I’d be standing here or anything like that — I’m here to change that narrative.” “I have to be close to my children as much as possible,” he said. “So, when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a home right next to it. I’m doing everything possible to be in the same location.”

Going Public

During a December 2021 benefit concert in Los Angeles, Kanye West performed his 2010 smash “Runaway,” during which he name-checked Kardashian. He sang, “I need you to run back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Staying Close

“I find comfort in knowing that I will be close to my kids and have a set schedule,” said West of the couple’s four children during a January 2022 “Hollywood Unlocked” interview. “I’m going to live right next door, so the kids are going to be within walking distance. When it comes to my children,

The House Next Door

In early 2022, the musician bought the home next door to his estranged wife’s house in order to be closer to their children.

Nothing in my career, with this rap, with this media, or any of that will keep me from seeing my children.” “And that’s what I’d want everyone to understand: “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children; no security is going to get in the way of me protecting my children and you are not going to gaslight me.”

TikTok-Gate

via Instagram, Wiz Khalifa claimed in February 2022 that his daughter North’s TikTok account — which she shares with her mother — was “created against my will.” (The beauty entrepreneur denied his claims, pointing out that the social media account brings North pleasure and is only used with adult supervision. )

Drug Test Allegations

“What do you mean by ‘main provider’? America saw you try to fool me on my daughter’s birthday, failing to provide the address,” West blasted his estranged wife’s claims that she was their children’s main caregiver on Instagram in February 2022, before addressing his plans to attend Chicago’s birthday bash.

“You put safety into me within the home to play with my kid, then accused me of stealing, so I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of using drugs. Tracy Romulus, please stop coercing Kim into being this way.” He promptly deleted the message afterward.

Fighting Over Custody

In a since-deleted Instagram post from February 2022, the musician claimed that his estranged wife had forbidden him to take their four children to Chicago, writing, ” Kim is stopping that, how is this joint custody? “

Making Amends

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” West wrote in February 2022, shortly after he deleted all of his social media posts calling out his estranged wife.

Valentine’s Day Plea

West dissed Davidson several times leading up to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, and he declared that the actor “will never” meet his children. West then published photographs of Kardashian’s pre-Valentine’s Day outing with her beau, which she had taken on a whim.

“I DON’T HAVE KIM IN MY FAMILY, I LOVE MY FAMILY. STOP THAT NARRATIVE; I AM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. BEFORE SNL, I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM AND THOUGHT IT WAS VERY PRECIOUS.”

“Sometimes, people call me insane. To be in love is to be crazy about something, and I am crazy about my family on Valentine’s Day.”

‘Accountability’

According to screen captures of text messages between Kardashian and her ex, the celebrity appeared to ask him to cease publicly slating her partner because the situation might “get out of hand.” The rapper assured his estranged wife that he was attempting to “protect” their family by telling fans not to attack King of Staten Island star.

“I will always do everything to defend you and our family for the rest of my life,” he wrote in a series of text messages dated February 2022. “And I listened to you, so everyone was careful that nothing physical occurred at Skete.”

He subsequently apologized the next day for having shared the texts and using all caps in his communications.

“I was aware that sharing screen shots might be upsetting and appeared to be harassing Kim,” he added. “I accept responsibility. I’m still a learner in real time. I don’t have all of the answers. Being a good leader entails being a good listener.”

West later tweeted a photo of Kardashian, writing, “VISION OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP,” although he soon deleted it.

