Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: The Rock Tells the Story of His WWF Debut at Survivor Series

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The Release Date of Young Rock is something that many Rock fans are eagerly waiting for. The last season of this series had a massive response and many viewers are even more interested to find out what happens in the next season of this series. If you are looking for information on this subject as well, you have come to the correct site.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Time

Also Read: Moon Knight Episode 6 Spoilers & Release Date

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 titled “Corpus Christi”, will release on 3 May 2022. The official synopsis of the episode indicates, going back to Texas in 1995 where The Rock will be narrating his very first WWF match.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 Countdown

Countdown

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

Also Read: Slow Horses Episode 6 Spoilers

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 will see The Rock tell the story of his WWF debut at Survivor Series. But before moving on to that, recently on the show, future Dwayne is once again trying to connect with her people. Especially after Julian’s bad PR. The Rock comes to say he knows how to deal with tough times and tough crowds. It takes him back to when his parents were going through a tough time.

Dwayne finds out that his father has cut off contact with Vince, which he only does to earn more money for the family. Dwayne considers his father good to his friend Vince and is very angry. It sees Ata, the mother of The Rock, telling him the story of his father’s difficult times and how they finally met to help him connect with his father. The Rock’s parents eventually reconciled. Now, the upcoming episode could continue the story of grown-up Dwayne and we can find out if his training is paying off.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date And Where To Watch?

Also Read: The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers!!

The Young Rock Season 2 Episode 8 will be available to stream on NBC’s official website as well as streaming service Peacock. Furthermore, you can also stream Young Rock Episode 8 on Hulu shortly after its finished airing. You can also rent Young Rock Episode 8 through video-on-demand services such as Vudu and Amazon Prime.

Young Rock Season 2 Cast and Character:

Also Read: Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers!!

The show is full of well-known and talented actors, some of them are as follows:

Dwayne Johnson playing the role of himself that is Dwayne Johnson

Joseph Lee Anderson portrays as Rocky Johnson.

Stacey Leilua portrays as Ata Johnson,

Ana Tuisita portrays asLia Maivia.

Fasitua Amosa features Sika Anoa’i

Arlyn Broche in the role of Dany Garcia.

Lexie Duncan features Karen.

Emmett Skilton features coach Orgeron,

Taj Cross features Gabe.

Brett Azar features the Iron Sheik

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc