The Rock Goes Back to 1987 to Reconnect With His Father In Young Rock Season 2 Episode 7

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 7 is all set to release and if you are a fan of Dwayne Johnson, wish to know all about this series then keep scrolling. The Release Date of Young Rock is something that many Rock fans are eagerly waiting for. The last season of this series had a massive response and many viewers are even more interested to find out what happens in the next season of this series. If you are looking for information on this subject as well, you have come to the correct site.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date & Time



Young Rock Season 2 Episode 7 is titled as “An Understanding”. Young Rock Season 2 Episode 7 will release on 26 April 2022 at around 8 pm ET. Expect new episodes every Tuesday following the seventh for Young Rock Season 2.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 7 Countdown

Countdown

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The official synopsis of the episode suggests The Rock may take us to back 1987 when his family started to crumble. Rocky and Ata weren’t on the good terms as they went down a rocky road.

So, eventually, Dwayne started to question his father, and that’s when his mother came to tell the story of how she met Rocky. Meanwhile, in the future, after taking shots after shots, The Rock has decided to come face to face with the combatant candidate

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date And Where To Watch?

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on 18th April 2022 and is airing on NBC in the United States, in Canada on CityTV. Apart from them, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft, and YouTube TV may also allow you to buy and rent the coming Sixth Episode of Young Rock’s Second Season.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 Cast and Character:

The show is full of well-known and talented actors, some of them are as follows:

Dwayne Johnson playing the role of himself that is Dwayne Johnson

Joseph Lee Anderson portrays as Rocky Johnson.

Stacey Leilua portrays as Ata Johnson,

Ana Tuisita portrays asLia Maivia.

Fasitua Amosa features Sika Anoa’i

Arlyn Broche in the role of Dany Garcia.

Lexie Duncan features Karen.

Emmett Skilton features coach Orgeron,

Taj Cross features Gabe.

Brett Azar features the Iron Sheik

