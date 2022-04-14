Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Spoilers: The Return of Dwayne Johnson to Hawaii in 1984

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 is all set to release and if you are a fan of Dwayne Johnson, wish to know all about this series then keep scrolling. The Release Date of Young Rock is something that many Rock fans are eagerly waiting for. The last season of this series had a massive response and many viewers are even more interested to find out what happens in the next season of this series. If you are looking for information on this subject as well, you have come to the correct site.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 5 Highlights:

Previously on Young Rock Season 2 we saw that Dwayne was sick of Julian taking shots at him publicly. Additionally, the people were listening to him. While in the thought process of how to answer this, it took back Dwayne to the year 1995 when he moved to Tampa to live with his parents. Dwayne was dealing with a lot of stress and had no idea over what to do in his life next. So he did whatever he could do right and also cleaned the whole apartment.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date And Where To Watch?

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on 18th April 2022 and is airing on NBC in the United States, in Canada on CityTV. Apart from them, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft, and YouTube TV may also allow you to buy and rent the coming Sixth Episode of Young Rock’s Second Season.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 Countdown:

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers:

the title is “Kiss and Release”. The official synopsis of this episode proposes that we will go back to Hawaii in 1984 when Dwayne got into trouble at school.



Young Rock Season 2 Episode 6 Cast and Character:

The show is full of well-known and talented actors, some of them are as follows:

Dwayne Johnson playing the role of himself that is Dwayne Johnson

Joseph Lee Anderson portrays as Rocky Johnson.

Stacey Leilua portrays as Ata Johnson,

Ana Tuisita portrays asLia Maivia.

Fasitua Amosa features Sika Anoa’i

Arlyn Broche in the role of Dany Garcia.

Lexie Duncan features Karen.

Emmett Skilton features coach Orgeron,

Taj Cross features Gabe.

Brett Azar features the Iron Sheik

