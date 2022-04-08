The Rock Turns to Wrestling After Football Dreams Fade In Young Rock Season 2 Episode 5

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The acclaimed American sitcom has the release of its next episode scheduled very soon. Young Rock is practically the biography of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson but in a TV show form. The show’s name is a reference to Dwayne’s ring name, “The Rock”.

The sitcom is set in 2032, where according to the plot of the show, Dwayne Johnson is running as a candidate in the 2032 Presidential Elections of the US. The flashbacks are brought up every time he is interviewed or when he has conversations with other characters. Dwayne Johnson is cast as himself, while Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu are cast as 10, 15, and 18-year-old Johnson respectively.

This show has a lot of cameos, like Luke Hemsworth for example, who plays Coach Erickson. It also has a Christmas special that released in December 2021.

It covers most of his life, right from when he was a child based in Hawaii to his high school days in Pennsylvania and even his time as an athlete at the University of Miami. It has the right amount of wit and humor to keep the audience gripped. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of Young Rock.

Previously on Young Rock Season 2 Episode 4

This episode is titled “In the Dark” and it starts off in Nashville, 1987. Rocky had promised to find an apartment for the family by the time Ata returns from Hawaii. Ata was already upset about Dwayne lying to her, and gets Dwayne enrolled in school. Dwayne stays with Bruno, a family friend, as he gets used to life in Nashville.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date And Timing

The episode is scheduled to release on 12th April 2022 at 8 PM. It will be aired in Canada around the same time. New episodes release every Tuesday.

Young Rock Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The episode is titled “What Business”. The official synopsis is out too, and it reads, “Tampa, 1995: With his football dreams dashed, Dwayne asks Rocky to train him to become a wrestler; Rocky begrudgingly agrees, but when Dwayne feels he isn’t progressing, he secretly turns to outside help.”

Where To Watch Young Rock

Young Rock will be aired on NBC in the US and CityTV in Canada. It can also be watched on OTT platforms like Prime Video and BINGE.

