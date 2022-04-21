LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Head-to-Head Matchup In Winning Time Season 1 Episode 8

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 8 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is an American sports comedy-drama television series. It is developed by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht for HBO.

It features an amazing star cast led by John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Rob Morgan, as well as Adrien Brody. The series debuted on March 6, 2022 whose episode 8 is ready to launch in our hearts. Now, the question is, are you ready? Reportedly, there will be a season 2 as well. The premiere date of the second season is still unknown.

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 7 Highlights:

The title of ‘Winning Time’ Season 1 Episode 7 is ‘Invisible Man’. It was released on April 17, 2022. This episode started off with Jerry Buss thinking about the various problems the LA Lakers faced in just a few months of the new season.

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date And Time:

Episode 8 of ‘Winning Time’ will release on Sunday, April 24. Its time of release is scheduled at 9pm as per Eastern Standard Time. If you have missed any episodes, watch it on HBO Max.

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 8 Countdown:

Countdown

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers:

As per the official synopsis, the game will start as scheduled. The LA Lakers take their first chance against the Celtics. Westhead’s Bird Silence Strategy will seem to be working very well. However, the Bird begins to pierce through the head of the LA Lakers players, and we will witness the change in the game. The Celtics will conquer first place in the game.

In addition to that, the referee is very fond of the Celtics and that will further lend fuel to the Lakers’ frustration. The title of the next episode is ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’.

Watch Winning Time Season 1 Episode 8 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on HBO Max.

