We Own This City Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers and Where to Watch?

‘We Own This City’ is an American crime miniseries. Did you know that this drama is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton? Amazingly directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the six-episode long series came out on HBO on April 25, 2022. This article is drafted in order to shed light on “We Own This City Season 1 Episode 3”.

We Own This City Season 1 Episode 3 Release date and time:

‘We Own This City’ Season 1 Episode 3 will premiere on May 9, 2022, at around 9 pm according to Eastern Standard Time. It must be noted by our readers that new episodes release every Monday of the week.

We Own This City Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers:

As per reports, given below are the anticipated spoilers of the episode. Hersl may continue to work as an active officer on GTTR regardless of the number of complaints he received. In addition, we may see Nicole Steele conducting hard research and investigation in the case of Hersl as she may observe his work moving on.

In the meantime, McDougall and the FBI will find out about Antonio’s possible connection with another cop. They came to the realization that they have been in constant touch with each other through their phone records. Do not miss this episode as it promises to be an epic one!

We Own This City Season 1 Episode 2 Recaps:

Searching for what happened in episode 2 of the series. Well, here is all the information you require. The previous episode of ‘We own this City’ was released on May 2, 2022.

The miniseries’ second episode puts its focus on the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The corruption surrounding it is slowly being unfolded before the audience.

