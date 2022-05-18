We Own This City Episode 5 ⇒ Release Date, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

We own the city episode 5 release date has been revealed officially now. We have here mentioned all the details of this episode in our article below, people are having much curiosity about this starring episode. Fans are really very excited about the story. When episodes of episode 5 will be released? What is going to happen in the 5th episode? Below is a summary of all the information you need to know about this show. Stay with us until the end of this article.

We Own This City Episode 5 Release Time & Date:

We own the city episode 5 Release Date is out now and scheduled to be aired on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at around 9 pm ET in the United States. The countdown is only 6 days long for the release date which has been officially revealed now.

We Own This City Episode 5 Countdown:

Countdown

We Own This City Episode 5 Spoilers:

We own the city episode 5 is titled “Part Five”. The official synopsis of the episode suggests the FBI officers will be preparing to charge the officers of the GTTF.

Where to watch We Own This City episode 5 online

We own the city episode 5 airs exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. HBO Max is available for free to HBO subscribers. We own the city episode 5 is scheduled to air in the UK on Sky and NowTV at some point in June, 2022, though a specific release date hasn’t yet been confirmed. In India, the We own the city episode 5 will make its way to Disney+Hotstar.

We Own This City Cast:

We own the city episode 5 super awesome cast is as mentioned:

Jon Bernthal as Wayne Jenkins

Jamie Hector as Sean Suiter

Wunmi Mosaku as Nicole Steele

McKinley Belcher III as Momodu ‘G Money’ Gond

Dagmara Dominczyk as Erika Jensen

Larry Mitchell as Detective Scott Kilpatrick

Josh Charles as Daniel Hersl

David Corenswet as David McDougall

