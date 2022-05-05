We Own This City Episode 2 Recap & Ending | “Part Two”

We Own This City is an American dramatization inspired by the same-named series of books. George Pelecanos and David Simon created and wrote the program. It is a documentary that follows both ups and downs of the Birmingham Police Agency’s Firearm Track Investigation Team, as well as the bribery and social depravity.

Are you also here in the search of the recap of “We Own This City” episode 2? Read it till its conclusion as you will get all you need to know about it. So keep an eye on it!

Highlights Of The “We Own This City” Episode 2:

Let’s quickly have a review of what happened in the previous episode of this series. In order to prevent misunderstandings or street brawls, Eddie considered arresting large numbers of people as they can do, regardless of whether they were genuine or not. Just a single of the three persons Eddie and Wayne checked for narcotics had to hash on him. All of them have been imprisoned by Eddie.

On the other hand, Jenkins and his colleagues committed the error of being unable to restrain their avarice. This chapter features a number of intertwined narratives.

“We Own This City” Ending Explained:

The ending shows us that, The FBI was taken aback when they discovered out their superior, Sergeant Allers, had also been engaged in the activities. Also despite Jenkins’ request that Rayam avoids disclosing any specifics about their mission, he decided to go ahead and released the information.

Throughout the climax, we see a perplexed Jenkins, who may recall the way he progressed from a scared rookie cop to a dishonest policeman.

Cast And Crew Of “We Own This City”:

Wunmi Mosaku as Nicole Steele.

Jamie Hector as Sean M. Suiter.

McKinley Belcher III as Momodu “G Money” Gondo.

Darrell Britt-Gibson as Jemell Rayam.

Josh Charles as Daniel Hersl.

Dagmara Domińczyk as Erika Jensen.

Rob Brown as Maurice Ward.

Don Harvey as John Sieracki.

