Walker Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The reboot of the 1990s Walker: Texas Ranger has come up with a second season after the success of the first one in 2021. The action crime-drama series has Jared Padalecki playing the titular role and also stars Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, and Keegan Allen. It is also getting an announced prequel and a third season. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode.

Walker Season 2 Episode 13 Highlights:

Also Read: Outlanders Season 6 Episode 6 Recap

The episode starts off by showing where the walkers stand after losing the bet on the horse race. They lost their legacy and their ranch, both of which went to the Davidsons. Cordell tries to investigate the case of Marv Davidson’s murder, after learning from his mother Abeline, that Marv’s presumably dead child might be alive somewhere.

Cassie and Cordell go to meet a prime suspect in the case, Nate Smith. He previously worked for Marv. The interrogation gets heated and Nate seems shaken, even though he denies having any knowledge of the truth. In a nervous move, Nate tries to pack some stuff up in bags, which arouses Cassie’s suspicion. She follows him to Geri’s diner, where Cordell corners him and they have yet another interrogation.

Nate’s revelation, however, is unexpected. Nate reveals that Frank and he both worked for Marv, but one day decided to rob Marv’s barn because there wasn’t enough money for Geri’s heart surgery. However, things don’t go according to plan as the barn catches fire. Nate escapes, and Frank kills Marv because he figured out he was being robbed. After analyzing the details, Cordell deduces that Geri might be the lost child of the Davidsons. The Walkers leave behind their home.

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date and Time

Also Read: Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to air on April 14th, 2022 at 8 PM ET. New episodes air on Thursdays.

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 Countdown

Countdown

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

Also Read: Master Chief’s Backstory: Where It All Began In Halo Season 1 Episode 4

There haven’t been many spoilers, but the episode has been titled “No Such Thing As Fair Play”. The episode might revolve around Geri trying to accept the fact that she is actually a Davidson.

Where to Watch Walker Season 2?

Also Read: A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15 Release Date

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on the CW, CTY, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube TV.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc