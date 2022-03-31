Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Spoilers, Plot And Everything You Need To Know!

Vikings Season 7 “Vikings” is a Canadian TV series created by Michael Hirst. The historical drama and action-adventure series gained a lot of popularity just after its release and fans loved its storyline.

The story revolves around the time of Viking Ragna Lothbrok, the legendary Norse heroes. The series is set in European history during the early middle ages. The series was first premiered in March 2013 and today we are going to discuss its seventh season.

Vikings Season 6 Highlights:

Vikings season 6 was full of emotions and very well delivered by the actors. The writing was simply amazing and very touching. Ubbe goes to Floki for advice. Where Floki gives him a piece of amusing advice to always take stones out of his shoe.

Ubbe wonders if he made the right decision about coming to the new land, but somewhere he knew he didn’t have any other choice. he asks Floki if he feels the Gods on this land. But Floki is neutral while talking.

He tells Ubbe that he doesn’t need to know anything as nothing else really matters. He says — “let the past go”. Floki accepts that he has not forgotten about Ragnar, and he will not leave him alone, even after being dead.

In the last season, we also saw Ubbe confessing to Floki that he loves him. Season 6 ended with Ubbe and Floki looking out at the sunset together in peace. From this scene we can conclude that there’s only one answer to this season, that is- peace.

Vikings Season 7 Release Date:

Fans are very excited for the next season of Vikings. The shooting for the season began in 2020 and we can hope that the series will release soon.

According to the reports, the viewers can expect season 7 to release in February 2024.

Vikings Season 7 Storyline: What is it all about?

The Vikings are one of the most-watched shows thanks to their acknowledgment of history in the 12th and 13th centuries. The story is inspired by Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, a notorious scourge but legendary Norse hero, who was featured in sagas.

Ragnar is seen as a farmer in the series who rises to Scandinavian King status after attacking England. The show then follows Ragnar’s descendants’ fortunes as well as their exploits across Scandinavia, England, and the Mediterranean.

Vikings Season 7 Cast:

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha

Alexander Ludwig as King Bjorn

Patrick Smith as Jordan Ubbe

John Kavanagh as Sheer

Marco Also as Hvitserk

Alex Anderson as Ivar the Boneless

David Lindstrom as Sigurd

Ben Robson as Kalf

Danila Kozlovsky as Oleg the Prophet

