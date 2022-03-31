Vikings Future Explained: Will There Be Any Season 7 For Valhalla Series?

Vikings Future Explained by us, Scroll down to know everything, According to the recent updates, Viking season 7 is not going to happen, but fans of History’s Norse saga can return to Kattegat in the upcoming spinoff series Vikings: Valhalla. Read more to find out more about it.

Is Vikings Season 7 Cancelled?

History Channel’s saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has come to an end with the Vikings season 6 finale – but that’s not the end of the story.

While Vikings season 7 isn’t in the cards, fans can look forward to a return to Kattegat in the upcoming sequel/spinoff series Vikings: Valhalla, which will pick up more than 100 years after the events of the original show. Vikings began around the year 793 and explored a period of several decades thereafter based on the Norse and Icelandic sagas.

Initially focusing on the legendary Viking ruler Ragnar Lothbrok, the focus shifted to Ragnar’s sons after he was killed off in season 4. In Vikings season 6, Ragnar’s first-born son Bjorn Ironside campaigned to become King of Norway and fought off an invasion by the Rus (who were joined by Bjorn’s brothers, Hvitserk and Ivar). Meanwhile, Ragnar’s second-oldest son Ubbe led a group of settlers across the sea in search of a rumored “Golden Land” – known today as North America.

Though many Vikings fans expressed that the show wasn’t as engaging after Ragnar died, the series wasn’t canceled because of a drop in ratings/ interest. Rather, showrunner Michael Hirst said that bringing the story to an end in Vikings season 6 was an imaginative resolution. Voicing to Variety in 2019, Hirst said:

“I always knew where I wanted the show to go and more or less where it would end if I was given the opportunity. What I was trying to do was write the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons. After six seasons and 89 episodes, that’s what I felt — finally — I’d done. We stopped shooting the final episode in November last year and I felt that I’d said all I needed to say about Ragnar and his sons. I told my saga”

Vikings: Why The Show Changed The Real Bjorn’s Parentage

Some of the characters in Vikings are based on real-life people, among those Bjorn, whose parentage was changed in the series. Since Vikings premiered in 2013 it has drawn a fascinating picture of Norse culture and history, while also gradually building up the power struggle between the pagan gods and Christianity that the Vikings were ultimately destined to lose.

Bjorn Ironside is one of the main characters in Vikings, as well as the eldest son of Ragnar Lothbrok and Lagertha, but the real Bjorn’s life was extremely contrasting, emerging with his parents.

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings made its debut on History Channel in 2013, and even though it was at first outlined to be a miniseries, it was so well-accepted by critics and viewers that it was quickly prolonged for a second season. Vikings lived on for a total of six seasons, with fans currently waiting for the final batch of episodes to arrive.

Vikings initially followed the travels and raids of legendary Norse figure Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) alongside his Viking brothers, among them his real brother, Rollo (Clive Standen). As the series progressed, it shifted its focus to Ragnar’s sons – Bjorn, Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd, and Ivar – and their own journeys, becoming the protagonists and taking over the series after Ragnar’s death in season 4.

Although Vikings have followed their personal journeys and struggles, Bjorn and Ivar have been the leads for a while, as well as the main contenders of the story. In Vikings, Bjorn and Ivar are half-brothers, which has put up a lot to their seemingly unceasing rivalry, but in real life, they were brothers.

Vikings Will Continue In Spinoff Series Valhalla

In November 2019 it was declared that a sequel/spinoff series called Vikings: Valhalla was an enlargement from Hirst and MGM Television and had been hand-picked by Netflix. The series was co-produced, written, and executive created by Die Hard screenwriter Jeb Stuart, with Hirst presuming oversight. Vikings: Valhalla will be set more than 100 years after the events of Vikings, and will adhere to other prominent figures from the sagas such as Erik the Red and Harald Hardrada.

Netflix has balanced out the indistinguishable ground to Vikings in its historical drama The Last Kingdom, which fixates on the revolt against the mightiness of Alfred the Great and has a handful of other characters in common with Vikings. The Last Kingdom season 5 is anticipated to be released on Netflix in late 2021, and the fame of that show may have been an element in the commitment to pick up Vikings: Valhalla.

Valhalla’s Release Date

Valhalla began filming in the summer of 2020 at Ashford Studios in Ireland, and although production was dangled for a few days due to positive COVID-19 tests among the cast and crew, it quickly got back on track.

Valhalla was originally supposed to begin filming in the first half of 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the series was thought to release near the end of 2021, but the setbacks delayed the first season further. Barring any further problems, Vikings: Valhalla will arrive on Netflix at some point in 2022.

