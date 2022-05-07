This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date & Preview: After Rebecca’s health begins to deteriorate, Kate reaches out to Toby.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The sixth season is the last season of the American television series This Is Us. Season 6 launched on January 4, 2022, released on NBC and will end on May 24, 2022.

The series is built on a story of a family of two parents with their three children showing their way of living together in different situations of life.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1 5 Highlights

In the last episode of This Is Us Season 6, we had seen Kate’s wedding and Miguel’s health problems. His family decided to move the United States and start a new life. He gets everything he wished by achieving success with full hard work. Miguel proposed to Shelly and after few months they both got engaged and married but their relationship started getting worse.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 will be released on 10 May 2022.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Countdown

Countdown

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Spoilers

This episode is titled “Family Meeting”. I t seems that all the three men in the family come up with a plan for Rebecca. Randall thinks that his mother is magic and he should do everything for her. Now the suspense is that with whom she will move after Miguel’s death. Everyone shows that they all look after her all the time.

Where To Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 will be released on NBC at 9 pm in United States. Indian viewers can find this whole series with all seasons and all episodes on Disney+ Hotstar Amazon Prime.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Cast and Crew

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Niles Fitch as Teen Randall

Lonnie Chavis as Young Randall

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Hannah Zeile as Teen Kate

Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Young Kate

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Logan Shroyer as Teen Kevin

Parker Bates as Young Kevin

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Eris Baker as Tess Pearson

Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson

Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson

Asante Blackk as Malik Hodges

Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson

