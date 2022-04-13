The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘The Walking Dead’ is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series on AMC. It is currently running in its eleventh and final season which premiered on August 22, 2021. Reportedly, the current installment will consist of 24 episodes in total. Developed for television by Frank Darabont. Its every season has received positive reviews from critics. This article has been authored in order to provide our readers with more information in relation to the upcoming episode of the drama. We will be sure to cover everything – from its release date to its exciting spoilers!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 Highlights:

Also Read: Walker Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date

The previous episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ was titled ‘Trust’. Lance questioned Gabriel and Aaron and later intensely doubted Hershel on the subject of Maggie’s potential involvement. Furthermore, this led to a tense confrontation as Elijah and Maggie could be seen making threats to Lance. Meanwhile, Mercer and Princess seem to have engaged themselves in a sexual relationship, as the former rethinks his decision to kill his own men.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Outlanders Season 6 Episode 6 Recap

Well, it has been officially confirmed that ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 16 will be out on Sunday, April 10, 2022. For this purpose, we suggest that you mark this date on your calendars!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16 Spoilers:

Also Read: Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18 Release Date

The title of this episode is ‘Acts of Gods’. After realizing that it will be completely hopeless to negotiate with Maggie, Lance will be seen planning an attack on the Hilltop. Leah lures Maggie away from the colony and will be successful in kidnaping her. In a different place, Daryl, Aaron, and Gabriel are betrayed by the Commonwealth soldiers and were ordered to be killed by Lance. The trio narrowly escapes death, however, Aaron is wounded in the process.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc