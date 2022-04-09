The Split Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date, Spoilers And Where To Watch?

The final season of the popular British legal-drama series, “The Split Season 3 Episode 2” premiered on 11th April 2022. This season 3 will have six episodes, just like the previous ones.

The series showcases the lives of the Defoe family, who run a law firm, and the intricacies of the effect of the merging of professional and personal lives. It stars Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan in the lead roles. Read on to find out more about The Split Season 3 Episode 2.

The Split Season 3 Episode 1 Recap:

This episode is very happening and dynamic for an opening episode. The scene is set ten months after Hannah and Nathan’s marriage came to an end and the divorce settlement is currently in the process. It shows Hannah being remorseful of her affair with Christie, as she realizes how much she could lose in this divorce.

It is ironic to see the divorce lawyer struggling to come to terms with her own divorce. The situation doesn’t get any better when she finds out that Nathan has started seeing someone else. This might change how amicable the two wanted their divorce to be.

However, there is an even more shocking twist in this episode. Rose, Hannah’s sister, learns that her husband James died in a traffic incident. This throws the entire Defoe family into misery and distraught.

A few days prior to the incident, James and Rose discussed having children and James suggested adoption because the couple was incapable of conceiving. Rose is not open about the idea at all and she and James get into an argument about this, leading to James storming off on his bike.

A while later, he is caught in a fatal accident. Rose laments not being able to apologize one last time before he died.

The Split Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date and Time:

Episode 2 is scheduled to air on April 11, 2022, at 9 PM in the UK. The release might be delayed in other parts of the world.

Countdown

The Split Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers:

The official synopsis is out and it reads, “Hannah’s relationship with Nathan unravels when he drops a bombshell, and Rose struggles to cope with her grief.” The episode is revealed to be 58 minutes long.

Where to Watch The Split Season 3 Episode 2?

The series will air on BBC One in the UK. Watchers from other countries can wait for it to release on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Hulu, which already have the first two seasons.

