The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 Release Date, Spoilers & Preview – ConceptualRevolutions

The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 is all set to be released on May 17th, 2022. Scroll down to know more about The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 23, And what will happen next?

The Resident is an American medical drama series. It is based on a book titled “Unaccountable”, by Marty Makary. The series shows the lives of the staff and patients at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital while delving into the bureaucratic practices of the hospital industry.

Its fifth season premiered in the September of 2021. The last episode will air in a few days. The sixth season will be released by the Fall of 2022. It casts Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood and Emily VanCamp in lead roles. Scroll down to read more about the latest episode of The Resident.

Previously in The Resident Season 5 Episode 22

Also Read: Aharen San Wa Hakarenai Episode 8 Release Date

The episode was titled “The Proof Is In The Pudding”. It was directed by Nick Gomez. It was written by Peter Elkoff & Elizabeth Peterson. When a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease which leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade’s father, Ian, scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own in her recovery. With his clinical trial officially being declared a success, Devon has some huge decisions to make about the future of his career.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 Release Date and Time

Also Read: Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to release on Tuesday, 17th May 2022. The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 will air at 8 pm ET in the US and in Canada. In the UK, you can watch episode 23 of The Resident’s fifth season on Fridays at 9 pm BST.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 Countdown

Countdown

The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 Spoilers

Also Read: The Rising of Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

The episode’s name is “Neon Moon.” According to the episode’s official description, Conrad may be considering his future. It’s conceivable he’ll bid goodbye to St. Chastain.

The other doctor who may be leaving is Devon, who is riding high on his or her newfound success and the opportunity to do more at different hospitals.Finally, the official synopsis also reveals Ian’s condition after we saw him fall down in the previous episode’s closing moments. It appears that his stomach discomfort is considerably more severe.

Where To Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 18?

Also Read: Summer Time Rendering Episode 6 Release Date

Folks can easily watch it on any online platform including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube TV, Disney plus Hotstar.

Cast Of The Resident Season:

Also Read: Legacies Season 4 Episode 18 Release Date

Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Emily VanCamp as Nurse Nicolette Nevin (Until Episode 3), Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.