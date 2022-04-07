The Resident Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

The Resident Season 5 Episode 18 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The Resident is an American medical drama television series that debuted on Fox Broadcasting Company, Fans are wondering about its next episode updates, This article is covering all the information about episode 18 of The Resident’s release date, spoilers, last episode recap, its streaming details and much more.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 17 Highlights:

The title of the 17th episode was “The space between” If you have missed watching the previous episode of The Resident Season 5, and are in wonder that what happened in the last episode, so here is a quick review of the same. Let’s have a look, Conrad went to check on her daughter Gigi’s playschool best friend, who was experiencing severe stomach pain. On the other hand, Devon took his interns on a field trip, whereas Leela is worried as the Padma moved on to choose the sperm donor for her in a hurry.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date:

Season 5 Episode 18 of The Resident will air on April 12th, 2022 at 8 p.m Eastern Time, viewers have to wait a little longer to watch its latest episode.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 18 Spoilers:

Ride Or Die will be the title of the coming episodes (18), In which we will get to know, that Conrad is attempting to stop anyone from selling therapeutic medications in his name. This will go to be interesting for the viewers to watch episode 18 of this series. So, let’s see what happens in the coming episode.

Where To Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 18?

Folks can easily watch it on any online platform including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube TV, Disney plus Hotstar.

Cast Of The Resident Season:

Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Emily VanCamp as Nurse Nicolette Nevin (Until Episode 3), Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi.

