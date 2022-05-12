The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 Spoilers And Release Date: Shaun and Lea’s life Changing Decision?

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 is all set to be released on 16th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18, And what will happen next?

Episode 18 of The Good Doctor’s Season 5 has the official title “Sons.” It looks like episode 18 will show some very interesting, dramatic, intense and emotional scenes as Shaun and Lea make a huge, life choice. Dr. Asher Wolke’s parents come on the scene with some information that doesn’t make Asher feel so great.

Episode 18 is written by Jessica Grasl & Nathalie Touboul, and directed by Steven Paul.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 7 Highlights

This Episode was titled by“The Lea Show”. Claire returned and brought a weird case with her. A young boy, Lucho had large tumors on his side and back. The team finds a tumor in his heart and brain.

The team tries to save the boy’s life, but there are many complications. At a point they tried to remove his cancerous kidney. When he started to crash, Shaun experienced his visions. Will the surgical team be able to save him?

Sophie is protecting her end of the agreement, planning and paying for an lavish wedding for Shaun and Lea as the fee for their participation in her documentary. Sophie takes Lea on a luxurious shopping spree.

Dr. Lim called Nurse Villanueva for her unprofessional behavior. Villanueva told Lim that she was being assaulted by her ruling husband which is having a disguised effect on her work. In this episode, Lim finds a basic cause for Villanueva’s recent behavior.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 will be released on May 16, 2022.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 Spoilers

Episode 18 of The Good Doctor’s Season 5 has the official title “Sons.” Episode 18 is written by Jessica Grasl & Nathalie Touboul, and directed by Steven Paul. Shaun and Lea make a life-changing decision and are surprised by the support they get from their friends at the hospital. When Dr. Asher Wolke’s parents come on the scene with some information that doesn’t make Asher feel so great.

Where to Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18?

Viwers can find the show The Good Doctor on the official website named as ABC’s official website.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18 Cast and Crew

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Elfina Luk as Nurse Dalisay Villanueva

Bria Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma

Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison

