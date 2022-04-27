The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers!! Shaun and Lea’s Wedding

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The Good Doctor is an American television series about doctors. Fans are enthralled by this popular drama series. In this article you will get all you need to know about the next episode like it’s the release date, spoilers, a recap of the previous episode, streaming details, and much more, so stay tuned!

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 Highlights:

If you have missed watching the 15th episode of this series, get a quick review about the same by reading this short summary. “My way” was the title of the previous episode in which, Sara had surgery to treat a pump in her heart, which Shaun and Lim did. On the other hand, after being brutally beaten by a few of the guys at the boys’ house wherein he resided, Kevin entered with a cracked skull and skull fractures.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date:

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 is all set to release on this Monday, 2 May 2022. Just a little longer wait!

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 Countdown:

Countdown

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 Predictions:

“The Shaun Show” will be the title of the 16th episode of this series. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what will happen in next, so let’s have a look at the spoilers about the same. Shaun and Lea would have some time to ponder over their marriage plans and make their final choice. Thus, it would be amazing to watch this episode.

Where To Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Cast:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez

Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston

Irene Keng as Dr. Elle McLean

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Osvaldo Benavides

