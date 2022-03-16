The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The American medical drama television series The Good Doctor is based on the South Korean show of the same name. Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Hill Harper discovered the original program and acquired the rights for their business.

Kim began adapting the series in 2016, and he eventually shopped it to CBS, his primary network. CBS rejected the idea of producing a pilot because Kim was so passionate about it. Because Kim was so enthusiastic about the show, he bought back the rights from CBS.

Finally, Sony Pictures Television and Kim negotiated a settlement and hired David Shore, creator of the Fox medical drama House, to develop the series.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 10 Highlights:

In the last episode, we saw that Lea and Glassman try to reconcile with Shuan as they plan to take down Salen with the help of an investigative reporter. On the other hand, Salen got alerted about the stand number of Doctors at St. Bonaventure Hospital are taking.

She wanted to confront the doctors which lead to the revelation of their past mistakes. She threatens them to be on her side. She proved to everyone including Lim, Glassman, and Lea at the hospital how serious she was about her job. We also saw Park trying to convince Reznick to join them, and similarly, Wolke tries to convince Dr. Allen.

At the end of the episode, we saw Andrews joining Reznick and Allen in order to save the hospital from Salen after he failed to reconcile Salen with other doctors. Apart from this we also witnessed Andrews, Allen, and Wolke saving a pregnant woman named Grace who had cancer. Shaun treated a man named Ryan who had jaundice in his eyes from which he concluded that the patient had liver cancer. The episode closed with Andrews becoming the President and everyone congratulating him.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date:

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 will be released on March 21, 2022.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 Countdown:

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers:

Episode 11 of The Good Doctor Season 5 is titled, “The Family”. According to the official release, Shaun Murphy makes an emotional connection with a young patient on returning to work. But this connection is dangerous for his objectivity. On the other hand Dr. Morgan Reznick finds herself useful for Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic. There are chances of her getting an offer related to telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities.

Where To Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 Cast:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez

Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston

Irene Keng as Dr. Elle McLean

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Osvaldo Benavides

