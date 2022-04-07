Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15 has its release scheduled very soon. With the previous episode ending on a nail-biting cliffhanger, fans eagerly await the release of yet another episode of the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off series. Station 19 is an action-drama series that premiered in 2018. The series is centered around the officers at the Seattle Fire Station 19. An official promo has also been released.

Previously on Station 19 Season 5 Episode 14

Episode 14 starts off with the closing down of Station 23 and everyone partying at the bar to celebrate. Travis goes over to Emmett’s place to have dinner with his family, but it becomes apparent that Travis and Emmet’s father couldn’t see eye to eye on anything. Things escalate and the conversation turns into an argument. Emmett compares Travis to his father, and claims that they didn’t belong together.

On Sullivan’s suggestion, Captain Ross decides to conduct a urine test to determine whether Captain Beckett, whose case he had been investigating, was actually drinking on the job or not. Sullivan is promoted to the position of Acting Captain in the absence of captain Beckett, and that leaves Bishop very displeased. Just as she is about to voice her concern, the station is called in for an emergency, and a car in a parking lot is on fire. There were children involved, and while Ben rescues them, he is reminded of his own traumatic experience with Pru’s rescue. The rescue is successful nonetheless.

The episode ends with Maddox’s friend, Jeremy, trying to sexually harass Andy, while she flees in terror.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date and Time

The episode is scheduled to air on the 7th of April, 2022, at 8 pm ET in the US and in Canada.

Station 19 Season 5 Episo de 15 Spoilers

The episode is titled “When The Party’s Over”. A promo has been released, and it has some interesting spoilers. The promo shows Andy reporting Jeremy’s assault to the cops, but there is a possibility that she might have fatally injured him in self-defense.

Where To Watch Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15

The episode will be aired on ABC in the US and on CTV in Canada. Viewers from India can watch it on Amazon Prime.

