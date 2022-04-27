Slow Horses Episode 6 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown And More

Slow Horses Episode 6 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Slow Horses is a British Spy-Thriller Drama Series that premiered on 1st April 2022. It is based on the novel of the same name by Mick Herron. Directed by James Hawes, it stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas as the lead cast. The story revolves around River Cartwright, a British MI5 agent who publicly embarrasses himself because of a mission failure. He is transferred to the Slough House, whose employees they refer to as Slow Horses.

It is deemed to be a house of suffering as all the public service rejects are sent here to do dull, demotivating administrating tasks that drive them over the edge and force them to quit. Their boss Jackson Lamb, also expects all his subordinates to quit out of frustration.

Things take a dramatic and unexpected turn when the “slow horses” get themselves tangled in a dangerous gambit by Regent’s Park. It premiered on Apple TV+ and it has been given 12 episodes in total- it could have two seasons of six episodes each or one season with two six-episode parts. The first six episodes are based on Mick Herron’s “Slow Horses” while the next six follow the story of “Dead Lions”, which is a sequel to Slow Horses. The series has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Scroll down to know more about the latest episode.

Previously on Slow Horses Episode 5

The episode is titled “Fiasco”. The team reconvenes and River remembers a picture he took of Taverner covertly meeting with Alan Black during his training days. Lamb returns Duffy’s car to Regent’s Park and demands to speak to Taverner, and says that he has found a way out that will result in him being fired, but without any charges. He then informs that the car he returned had a bomb planted in it, forcing Duffy’s security team to get working on it. River uses this distraction to sneak in.

The episode ends with Curley managing to disarm and execute Zeppo, regaining control.

Slow Horses Episode 6 Release Date

Slow Horses Episode 6 will release on Friday, 29th April.

The timings are as follows-

9PM- PACIFIC TIME

12AM- EASTERN TIME

5AM- GREENWICH MERIDIAN TIME

Slow Horses Episode 6 Countdown

Countdown

Slow Horses Episode 6 Spoilers

Currently we do not have enough spoilers for slow horses episode 6, all we know is The next episode is called “Follies”.

Where to Watch Slow Horses?

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch slow horses on Apple TV+ exclusive show.

