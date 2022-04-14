Phelps May Have To Fight For Their Souls In Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 8

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 8 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Shining Vale’ is an American horror comedy television series. It is created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. The series stars famous actors such as Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light. The hit series premiered on Starz on March 6, 2022, and is currently released in episode 7. This suggests that episode 8 is on its way to us!

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 7 Highlights:

In this episode, we could see how Pat struggled and was only left with the option of taking help from Rosemary. She did appear and was ready to help, but in exchange for that, there was a deal. Rosemary wanted the possession of Pat’s body. Pat, who has been struggling to keep her family together, did not think twice before nodding a yes to that offer. After all, she wanted this book to be a major hit. The title of the seventh episode of ‘Shining Vale’ was ‘Chapter Seven – Impertinent Questions’ and made its dynamic release on April 10, 2022.

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date And Time:

We have official confirmation that ‘Shining Vale’ episode 8 will be released on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at around 10:15 pm as per Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. It will be aired on Starz.

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 8 Countdown:

Countdown

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers:

This particular episode has been titled “Chapter Eight: We Are Phelps”. We will get a look at the shocking end of Pat’s books. In order to top it all off, with Rosemary taking over the control of Pat’s body completely, the Phelps may have to fight things out if they want their souls all to themselves. This episode may see the Phelps fighting individually as well as united as a family.

Watch Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 8 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any series on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Starz.

