SWAT Season 5 Episode 22 (finale) Release Date & Spoilers: “Farewell” Photos

S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 22 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The action-packed crime thriller is one of many popular American TV shows that have captured the interest of viewers around the world. The show is currently airing its fifth season and fans are currently waiting to see episode 22 of season 5 of SWAT, but let’s first see what happened in the last episode.

What Is The Plot Of S.W.A.T Season 5?

Inspired by the TV series and the feature film S.W.A.T. A former Marine and locally born and raised, Sergeant S.W.A.T. was tasked with commanding a specialized tactical force, the final stop for law enforcement in Los Angeles. Daniel “Hondo” Harrellson, torn between loyalty to the place where he grew up and loyalty to his blue brother, is struggling to close the gap between his two worlds. However, when he was demoted from squad leader after being made public to expose racial corruption within the Los Angeles Police Department, Hondo was forced to question his professional identity.

Other member units of the main hall's elite S.W.A.T. include veteran S.W.A.T.'s David "Deacon" Kay. An army officer and a devoted family man who always puts the team first. Veteran officer and team dog trainer Christina "Chris" Alonso. Dominique Luka, an experienced driver in and out of high-risk situations. Newlywed Victor Tan, who started in the Hollywood Division of the LAPD, uses his confidential informants to assist the team in the community. And Jim Street, the latest and most energetic member of the team. The unit responsible for managing all Metro Division SWATs is Commander Robert Hicks, Senior Officer of LAPD, Special Operations. S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 22 Release Date S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 22 will indeed be the season 5 finale episode. the S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 22 hits the air next Sunday night, May 22, 2022. What Will Happen In S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 22? This final episode is officially called, "Farewell." It sounds like episode 22 will feature some very scandalous, intense, dramatic, action-filled, suspenseful and interesting scenes.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 22 Online?

S.W.A.T Season 5 episode 22 breaths of air on CBS at 10 pm ET every Sunday in the United States. Don’t worry outside US people as you all can also enjoy this show on Paramount+, Youtube TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. For the viewers in Australia, you can watch all the episodes of SWAT on Binge too!!

