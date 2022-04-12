Who’s The Culprit? Hondo or Someone Else? In S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 16

S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 16 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The action-packed crime thriller is one of many popular American TV shows that have captured the interest of viewers around the world. The show is currently airing its fifth season and fans are currently waiting to see episode 16 of season 5 of SWAT, but let’s first see what happened in the last episode.

S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 15 Highlights:

With the title “Donor”, S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 15 which came out on 27th March 2022 which was a Sunday, gave us a glimpse of Hondo trying to get evidence against Saint. As Hondo believes that Saint was behind all the drug trafficking in South LA. Annie, on the other hand, struggles with managing her marriage and work as she forgot to pick up her daughter from school and also didn’t pick up her phone. The reason behind this blunder was that she was too involved and busy with her work that she forget to charge her phone. This carelessness of her made her husband, Deacon became very angry and they both got into an argument. Meanwhile, a brutal shooting at a hospital inside an employees’ cafe took place which lead to several doctors being dead and injured. The culprit behind this ferocious act was a grieving father whose son died in that hospital due to kidney disease who was trying to take vengeance from, everyone, he believed to be responsible for his son’s demise.

S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 16 Spoiler & Release Date

S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 16 is titled “The Fugitive” and in this episode, it can be seen that someone is hostage two police officers and making their’s video. The bewilderment factor will be that the culprit will be Hondo himself, but he didn’t do anything right?? then who is it? To uncover this mystery watch the upcoming episode on 10th April 2022 at 10 pm ET or 7:30 am IST.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T Season 5 Episode 16 Online?

S.W.A.T Season 5 breaths of air on CBS at 10 pm ET every Sunday in the United States. Don’t worry outside US people as you all can also enjoy this show on Paramount+, Youtube TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. For the viewers in Australia, you can watch all the episodes of SWAT on Binge too!!

