Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date & Spoiler: The Serpent Queen’s Gambit

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Riverdale’ is an American mysterious teen drama television series that is based on the characters of Archie Comics. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios and is running quite successfully. Riverdale debuted on January 26 back in the year 2017. In February 2021, the series was renewed for a sixth season which premiered on November 16, 2021.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 8 Highlights:

In the previous episode of ‘Riverdale’, we saw that Percival and Archie butt heads towards the town hall meeting. The former was seen pitching that the town must remove all the homeless people. However, Archie comes up with another plan, which is to build housing for homeless individuals.

For the time being, Veronica and Reggie struggle to get the board’s approval when a man hangs himself in their casino. The duo also learns that Percival had whispered something in the man’s ears before he died. We also get to know that Percival can read minds. The episode concludes with Archie warning Betty of the same.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date And Time:

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 will make its release on April 10, 2022. It is broadcasted on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Countdown:



Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers:

Titled ‘Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen’s Gambit’, the promo of this episode has been released online. It suggests that Archie, Betty, and Jughead warn their friends about the potential threat to the town after suspecting that Percival is about to make a big play. On the other hand, Toni will find herself being a target after Percival announces his plans related to the town.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on CW.

