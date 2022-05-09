Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date, Spoilers, Plot Twists And Watch Online

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 will be released in May 15th, 2022, Scroll down to know all about its spoilers and more. ‘Riverdale’ is an American mysterious teen drama television series. Did you know that it is based on the characters of Archie Comics and that the show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios? Well, it is true! Riverdale debuted on January 26 back in the year 2017 and is quite a hit among the young masses. Its sixth season premiered on November 16, 2021.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 13 Highlights:

The title of episode 13 is ‘Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris’. In this episode, we saw Percival carry on with his evil plans to put an end to Riverdale. In addition to this, he tried to trap the group and dig into their fears with a clear view to disrupt their stability. There were some things that were clearly impacting Betty. On the other hand, some major relationships faced their biggest tests. This episode was released on May 8, 2022.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date And Time:

Hold your excitement for Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 will be released on May 15, 2022. It will be aired on The CW at around 8 pm ET. As far as the international audiences are concerned, they can stream this hit drama online via Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV as well as on Netflix.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Countdown:

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is titled, ‘Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous’. Its official synopsis says the following:

Archie will decide if he has to build up his tolerance if he is going to stand a chance against Percival; while we will see how Betty will reach Jughead for help. In the meantime, Veronica deals with a discovery and Cheryl argues whether or not she should reach out to a former childhood crush of hers.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on CW.

