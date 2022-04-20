Tabitha Travels Back in Time and Receives a New Power In Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Riverdale is one of the most popular American teen drama on the CW TV. Its characters and the relations between them is based off of the famous Archie’s Comics. The show’s gripping storyline makes it extremely interesting and the series is currently on its sixth season. The eleventh episode of the season is scheduled to release very soon. The events of the show unfold after a murder takes place in the mundane town of Riverdale. The main character Archie, an RROTC instructor at his high school, and his group of friends get together to solve the mystery and end up unraveling many other unexpected dark secrets of the innocent-looking town. All characters of the group are unique and diverse. Betty Cooper, played by Lili Reinhart, is a clever woman who currently works as an FBI agent in her hometown. She is the love interest of the main character. Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes, is originally from Manhattan, and moves to Riverdale following the imprisonment of her father. She is ambitious and hardworking. Jughead Jones, played by Cole Sprouse, who is Archie’s best friend, is an currently English teacher. Together, they get involved in many complicated happenings of the town. Read on to find out more about the latest episode.

Previously on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10

The episode is called “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes.” The episode shows Archie being hailed as a “folk hero” to defeat Percival, Cheryl finally discovering that she is a “Phoenix”. She learns to control her abilities thanks to Betty, and she becomes pyrokinetic.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date and Time

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 will release on 24th April 2022. It will release at 8 PM E.T. in the US. In India, it will release later.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 Countdown:

Countdown

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

The episode is titled “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America”. The official synopsis implies Percival trying to get back at Tabitha. When Percival’s henchmen attack Tabitha, she’s somehow transported back in time. The promo makes it look like she’ll be back alive and this might make Tabitha another member of the town to receive a power, after Cheryl received her power of pyrokinesis recently.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on CW.

