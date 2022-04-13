Outlanders Season 6 Episode 6 Recap And Preview

Outlanders Season 6 Episode 6 recap is mentioned below, Scroll down and get to know what happened earlier. ‘Outlander’ is a historical fiction drama television series. Not many may be aware that it is based on the ongoing novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. This fantasy show was developed by Ronald D. Moore and debuted on August 9 back in the year 2014, on Starz. Its sixth season premiered on March 6, 2022, and is currently on its episode 6.

Outlanders Season 6 Episode 5 Highlights:

Also Read: Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 18 Release Date

The title of the previous episode of ‘Outlanders’ is ‘Give me Liberty. It was released on April 3, 2022. Jamie arrived in town as Aunt Jocasta is hosting a gathering with Flora MacDonald as the special guest. She is accompanied around the event by her new husband. Claire treats Mary like an acquaintance but it is very obvious that she is kept in enslavement. Everyone else in these scenes of the episode is focused on Flora’s visit.

Outlanders Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Master Chief’s Backstory: Where It All Began In Halo Season 1 Episode 4

According to what a little birdie has to tell us, ‘Outlanders’ season 6 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, April 10, 2022. So, before you forget, get a hold of your calendar and mark the date. The release time will be different for each time zone. Given below are the timings that indicate when the show will be released in your respective time zone:

Pacific Standard Time: 4:25 PM

Eastern Standard Time: 7:25 PM

Central Standard Time: 6:25 PM

Outlanders Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers:

Also Read: A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15 Release Date

Beware! This section of the article consists of the much-anticipated spoilers of the latest upcoming episode of the show. This episode will revolve around Claire Randall. She is a married military nurse from 1945 who is inexplicably transported back to 1743 and is thrown into a world full of aliens. Needless to say, her life is in danger. This episode is titled ‘The World Turned Upside Down.

Watch Outlanders Season 6 Episode 6 Online:

Also Read: Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

As previously announced, the sixth episode of the series will be aired on Starz. It will also become accessible online via other streaming services. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu offer a way to watch it online.

Starz is a standalone service or an add-on to Amazon Prime Video. Every Sunday, new episodes of the program premiere on Starz.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc