Outlander Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date

Outlander Season 6 Episode 8 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The fan-favorite historical drama TV series is back with another addition to its sixth season. Outlander is a show based on the novel series of the same name authored by Diana Gabaldon, and the story pertains to the life of a Second World War military nurse Claire, who travels back in time from 1945 to 1743.

she starts a new life thereby getting married to a charming Highland warrior called Jamie Fraser. Currently, the sixth season is being aired, which is supposed to be eight episodes long. The last episode of the season is scheduled to release very soon. Talks of a seventh season with seventeen episodes are also going around.

The drama casts Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in lead roles. The show is shot in picturesque locations across Scotland, England, Prague, and Cape Town. The latest episode hints at Claire’s life being in mortal danger yet again, and a promo has also been put out, leading to budding excitement among viewers. Read on to find out more about the latest episode of the Outlander.

Previously on Outlander Season 6 Episode 7

The episode is titled “Sticks and Stones” and it shows the events succeeding the shocking death of Malva Christie in the previous episode. Rumors begin to get around about the true identity of Malva’s murderer. Tension arose about the young woman’s funeral as her father insisted that Malva be buried in the middle of nowhere while Jamie believed that she and her baby should be given a proper Christian burial.

Meanwhile, there are talks of Lizzie Wemyss being in a three-way relationship with the Beardsley twins Josiah and Keziah, as a result of Lizzie being unable to decide who to court. However, after the scandalous affair was put to bed, matters took a turn for the worse for Claire as the episode ended with Richard Brown arriving to have Claire arrested for the killing of Malva Christie.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date And Time

Episode 8 of Outlander season 6 will air on Starz in the US at 9/8c on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers

The episode is the last in the season, and it is titled “I am not Alone“. The episode will show Claire’s fight to be released from prison and to prove her innocence.

Watch Outlanders Season 6 Episode 8 Online:

As previously announced, the sixth episode of the series will be aired on Starz. It will also become accessible online via other streaming services. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu offer a way to watch it online.

Starz is a standalone service or an add-on to Amazon Prime Video. Every Sunday, new episodes of the program premiere on Starz.

