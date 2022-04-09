Outlander Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date & Spoilers: Claire Facing Another Dangerous Disease

Outlander Season 6 Episode 6 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The fan-favorite historical drama TV series is back with another addition to its sixth season. Outlander is a show based on the novel series of the same name authored by Diana Gabaldon, and the story pertains to the life of a Second World War military nurse Claire, who travels back in time from 1945 to 1743. she starts a new life thereby getting married to a charming Highland warrior called Jamie Fraser. Currently, the sixth season is being aired, which is revealed to be 8 episodes long in total. Talks of a seventh season with 17 episodes are also going around.

The drama casts Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in lead roles. The show is shot in picturesque locations across Scotland, England, Prague, and Cape Town. The latest episode hints at Claire’s life being in mortal danger yet again, and a promo has also been put out, leading to budding excitement among viewers. Read on to find out more about the latest episode of the Outlander.

Previously on Outlander Season 6 Episode 5

Titled “Give me Liberty”, the episode starts off with a flashback scene from 1746, where Prince Charles was escaping Scotland dressed as a lady, alongside Flora Macdonald. Prince complains about his clothes, but Flora asks him to suck it up and deal with it. Flora uses her charms on the British soldiers and they both avoid immediate capture.

The episode also shows a party held by Jamie’s aunt in Wilmington, in honor of Flora Macdonald who had lived in the colonies for very long periods of time. Jamie and Claire decide to go. Jamie also reunites with his old friend John at the party.

The episode ends with a mysterious prisoner making an appearance. He looks uncannily similar to the time traveler Claire had met in the last season.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date And Time

The episode will be released on 10th April 2022 at 9 PM (ET) in the United States.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers

The Episode is titled “The World Turned Upside Down”. The official promo has been released in which Claire collapses, suggesting that she might have to battle yet another life-threatening disease. She is seen to be running a high temperature. This starts after they discover Mrs. McNeil lying unconscious in her cottage.

Watch Outlander Season 6 Episode 6 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Starz.

