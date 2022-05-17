Our Days Episode 13 Release Date And Spoilers: Will There Be Any Our Days Episode 13?

Our Days Episode 13 is all set to be released on the following date. Scroll down to know more about Our Days Episode 13 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Our Days Episode 13 , And what will happen next?

Our Days is a breezy, Thai rom-com TV series that falls under the theme of “college romance” and “sports”, It has been a hit among fans for the cute story and the good-looking cast. Our lead is Mon, who has just moved to Bangkok from rural Thailand to attend college. He is pursued by So, a talented musician and Saint, who is Mon’s friend from high school. The development of the love triangle between the three men forms the rest of the plot. The latest episode will be aired very soon. Scroll down to find out more.

Previously in Our Days Episode 12

The episode shows the final basketball match between Saint’s team and Mon’s team. According to the bet they had placed earlier, if Saint’s team wins the match, he could ask Mon for anything. Saint’s team does win the match. Surprisingly, he just asks Mon to be friends with him once again. This makes sense because it shows that love cannot be forced. Mon is now very sure about pursuing So and it almost seems like the dilemma has finally come to an end when they share a kiss. However, the story takes a hairpin bend when So suddenly leaves the next morning and never really comes back. The episode ends with everyone getting on with their everyday lives like nothing ever happened.

Our Days Episode 13 Release Date

New episodes are released on Fridays, so if there is a next episode, it should possibly release on 20th May 2022. However, there has been no official announcement from the production company about the release of a thirteenth episode, which means that there probably won’t be one. This means that the series has come to an end. This is disappointing for the fans, who have already become very invested in the storyline and would probably like a more concrete ending to the story since the previous episode ended very ambiguously. The ending has raised many questions as to what happens to the main characters, or with whom Mon ends up with. Sadly, there has been no news of a thirteenth episode.

Should We Expect Our Days Episode 13?

Following is a summary of the most important queries asked by fans following the conclusion of Season 12.

Will there be an ‘Our Days’ Episode 13? At the moment, the production company has not made any official announcement regarding this, and they have given no hints about a forthcoming episode for ‘Our Days.’ As a result, the series consists of only 12 episodes. Fans have been so captivated by the series that they are unable to say goodbye to it yet, and we can’t blame them.

