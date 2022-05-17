Our Blues Episode 13 Release Date, Spoilers & Preview

South Korean television series truly have a charm of their own! ‘Our Blues’ is one such slice of life series which features the acting talents of Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-Hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin.

The main story of the series is about the ups and downs of people at the climax or beginning of life. It is produced by Lee Dong-Gyu. Premiered on tvN on April 9, 2022; we will be taking a closer look at episode 13 in this article.

Our Blues Episode 12 Highlights:

Episode 12 threw light on Eun-Hui and Mi-Ran as we get a glimpse of their history together. Yeong-ok confided in Jeong-jun that she lied about having a husband or a child. She informs her that she knew all about the rumors from the very start itself.

Our Blues Episode 13 Spoilers:

As per a number of reports, episode 13 will display the story of the people who are currently living on Jeju Island. These individuals are linked to each other through their love relationships and mere acquaintances.

Lee Dong-Seok is one of the main characters who makes a living by way of selling various wares from his trucks. He was born in a small village on the island. As the story proceeds further, he makes friends with a woman named Seon-A. She soon misinterprets her friendship with him as a spark of a romantic affair.

Our Blues Episode 13 Release Date And Time:

The thirteenth episode of ‘Our Blues’ is expected to release on May 21, 2022. The show airs on both days of the weekend at around 9:10 as per Korean Standard Time. It is available to stream on Netflix but only in some selected regions. It is believed that each episode is approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Where Can I Watch Watch Our Blues Episode 13 Online – Streaming Details

Episodes 13 and 14 of our Blue series will air on the original network tvN. Furthermore, drama is available on the international streaming service Netflix. As a result, there will be no issue in obtaining access to it.

The inner dialogue is vivid and frequently amusing, yet it lacks the sense of urgency that makes a good story. The most essential element in any narrative is character development and conflict resolution.

