My Liberation Notes Episode 13 Release Date: Mr.Gu and Yeom Mi Jung Relationship Revealed

My Liberation Notes Episode 13 is all set to be released on May 21nd, 2022. Scroll down to know more about My Liberation Notes Episode 13 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch My Liberation Notes Episode 13, And what will happen next?

A sibling’s bond must be as strong as a rock. ‘My Liberation Notes’, which is a slice-of-life television series, replicates the same. It features Lee Min-ki, Kim Ji-won, Son Seok-koo, and Lee in the main roles. Given direction by the supremely talented, Kim Seok-yoon, the show premiered on April 9, 2022. So far, it has reached episode 12 and is running strong. Let us tell you the release date and time along with the spoilers of the upcoming episode.

My Liberation Notes Episode 12 Highlights:

Episode 12 of ‘My Liberation Notes’ unfolds the desire of three siblings and a secretive stranger. They want to find a way to escape their dead-end life. While Yeom Mi Jung’s father is suspicious about Chang Hee, he slyly questioned him regarding his expensive car. After a quick conversation with him, he is given yet another big shock. The surprising fact that left everyone split is that Mr. Gu who the audience believed to be a homeless man is actually the owner of a number of luxury cars and also he is filthy rich.

My Liberation Notes Episode 13 Release Date And Time:

Episode number 13 of ‘My Liberation Notes’ is scheduled to release on Saturday, May 21, 2022. It will air on jTBC at around 10:30 pm only in Korea. Catch up with this latest episode on Netflix.

My Liberation Notes Episode 13 Preview:

My Liberation Notes Episode 13 Spoilers:

In the forthcoming episode, the audience is expected to get a sneak peek on the pure love developing between Mr.Gu and Yeom Mi Jung. That is while he confides in her that he wishes to go back to his past life. In the ending scene of this episode, we expect Yeom Mi Jung’s father to finally find out that Mr. Gu and his daughter are in a romantic relationship. We will see what next befalls them.

Where To Watch My Liberation Notes Episode 12?

Fans can easily watch it on any online platform including Netflix on the above-mentioned date and time. On the JTBC, Koreans can see the current season of My Liberation Notes.

Cast And Crew Of My Liberation Notes:

Below mentioned is a list of the series’ main characters.

Lee Min-ki as Yeom Chang-hee(second sibling)

Kim Ji-won as Yeom Mi-Jung(third sibling)

Son Seok-koo as Mr. Gu(stranger)

Lee El as Yeom Ki-Jung(first sibling)

Son Seok Koo. Gu Ja Gyeong is the other main character of my liberation notes.

