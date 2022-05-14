My Liberation Notes Episode 12 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

My Liberation Notes Episode 12 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Under My Liberation Notes Episode 12 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch My Liberation Notes Episode 12, And what will happen next?

My Liberation Notes is a South Korean television show. It is an ongoing drama series. The narrative of three siblings and a newcomer is told in “My Liberation Notes.”This article is covering all the latest updates about its release date, spoilers, a recap of the last one, details, and much more, so keep an eye on it!

Previously In My Liberation Notes Episode 11

If you missed the prior episode of this series. Here’s a basic overview of what happened in the 11th episode. Mr. Gu’s remorse is explored as well as how he appears to smack down inside the barrel for figuring out ways to exist. We saw Gu struggling with his background.

My Liberation Notes Episode 12 Release Date:

My liberation notes episode 12 is all set to stream on this Sunday 15th May. Just a day left!

My Liberation Notes Episode 12 Countdown:

Preview Of My Liberation Notes Episode 12:

Are you also wondering about what will happen in the next episode of liberation notes? Let’s see these predictions, Mi Jeong appears to be quite free and unburdened. Whereas, Gu, departs alongside Sam Sik to tackle his worries. On the other hand we will see Mi Jeong gradually emerging from her shelter. This episode will have some unexpected twists and turns, so don’t miss it.

Where To Watch My Liberation Notes Episode 12?

Fans can easily watch it on any online platform including Netflix on the above-mentioned date and time. On the JTBC, Koreans can see the current season of My Liberation Notes.

Cast And Crew Of My Liberation Notes:

Below mentioned is a list of the series’ main characters.

Lee Min-ki as Yeom Chang-hee(second sibling)

Kim Ji-won as Yeom Mi-Jung(third sibling)

Son Seok-koo as Mr. Gu(stranger)

Lee El as Yeom Ki-Jung(first sibling)

Son Seok Koo. Gu Ja Gyeong is the other main character of my liberation notes.

