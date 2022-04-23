Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date & Spoilers: HOW TO SPEND THE YEARLY BUDGET

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 7 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Mr. Mayor is an American sitcom developed by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for the NBC network. It is very famous and fans are amazed by this series If you are here in the search of its new episode Release Date, Last Episode Recap, Streaming details, etc, be with the article till the end as you will get to collect lots of crazy information about the above.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 6 Highlights:

Sister’s City was the title of the previous episode of Mr Mayor. Let’s quickly have a review of the same. In this episode we saw that Neil is nervous and worried to show off his agreement skills to the mayors of sister cities of LA. Mikaela makes the decision to contact James about meeting up.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

Fans eagerly want to when will be the 7th episode of this series is streaming? Mr. Mayor season 2 episode 7 is all set to release this Tuesday, 26th April 2022. Just a little longer wait.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers:

The title of the next episode of Mr Mayor is “Murder in the Old West”. In this episode we will see, Neil and Arpi are at odds on how the yearly budget excess should be spent. On the other hand, Jayden is throwing a spy thriller event with a Western theme.

Where To Watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5?

Mr. Mayor’s fifth episode is also available on Peacock and Hulu and also you can watch all the coming episodes on these platforms. or viewers can easily watch it on any online platform on the above-mentioned date and time.

Cast Of Mr. Mayor Season 2:

Ted Danson as Neil Bremer.Holly Hunter as Arpi Meskimen.Vella Lovell as Mikaela Shaw.Mike Cabellon as Tommy Tomás.Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer.Bobby Moynihan as Jayden Kwapis.

