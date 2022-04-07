Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Mr. Mayor is an American sitcom developed by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for the NBC network. It is very famous and fans are amazed by this series If you are here in the search of its new episode Release Date, Last Episode Recap, Streaming details, etc, be with the article till the end as you will get to collect lots of crazy information about the above.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 4 Highlights:

If you have missed the last episode of Mr. Mayor and wondering what happened in the fourth episode so here is a short summary about it. In Season 2 Episode 5 of Mr. Mayor, Neil discovered that no one in the city knows who the Mayor on the other hand Neil reluctantly agreed to the test after witnessing people stuffing everything disgusting into his lips.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

Fans were eagerly waiting for the fifth episode of Mr. Mayor season 2, On April 12th, 2022, Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5 will be released. So viewers have to wait a little longer to watch it. As only four days are left.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5 Countdown:

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers:

Sister Cities is the title of the next episode of Mr. Mayor season 2, Neil will expose his abilities to make deals. On the other hand, Arpi encourages Mikaela to summon the guts to ask James out. So let’s wait and watch what will happen in next.

Where To Watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 Episode 5?

Mr. Mayor’s fifth episode is also available on Peacock and Hulu and also you can watch all the coming episodes on these platforms. or viewers can easily watch it on any online platform on the above-mentioned date and time.

Cast Of Mr. Mayor Season 2:

Ted Danson as Neil Bremer.Holly Hunter as Arpi Meskimen.Vella Lovell as Mikaela Shaw.Mike Cabellon as Tommy Tomás.Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer.Bobby Moynihan as Jayden Kwapis.

