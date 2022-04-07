Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Fans are showing lots of craze towards this Marvel series in which Moon Knight is occasionally endowed with superhuman strength, prophetic visions, and dreams as well as the capacity to drain people’s life through physical contact on full moon nights. Here in this article, you will get all the latest updates about episode 3 of Moon Knights season 1, the last episode recap, streaming details, and most important when will episode 3 be released? So be with this article till the end.

Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 2 Highlights:

Let’s have a quick review about what happened in the last episode of Moon Knights, so the title of episode 2 was Summon The Suit. In that episode we saw Steven walk to the museum and observed all of the devastations that had occurred during the battle, to investigate he got encountered in reality or it was just a dream. On the other hand, Steven ultimately handed control over to Marc, who was able to slay the monster.

Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date:

Fans were curiously waiting for its next episode so it’s finally decided that On April 13th, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET, Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 3 will be released.

Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 3 Countdown:

Countdown

Moon Knight Episode 3 Spoilers:

Fans are so excited for episode 3 of Moon Knight as Egypt will almost certainly be the setting for Episode 3 of the series. In which we will see Marc evidently loves Layla enough to do Khonshu’s bidding merely to keep him from getting to her, and Steven began to demonstrate some pretty quick passion for her.

Where To Watch Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 3?

Viewers can easily watch Moon Knights season 1 episode 3 on any online platform on the above-mentioned date or it is also streaming on Disney plus.

Characters Of Moon Knight Season 1:

Oscar Isaac and Steven Grant play Marc Spector, Moon Knight, and Steven Grant, respectively.

May Calamawy’s character, Layla El-Faouly, is an archaeologist and explorer from Spector’s past.

Khonshu was played by Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham. Arthur Harrow was played by Ethan Hawke.

