Moon knight Episode 6: Release Date, Spoilers And Watch Online

Moon knight Episode 6 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Moon Knight’ is an American superhero television miniseries. It is created by Jeremy Slater for the streaming platform, Disney+. The show is known as the sixth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to be produced by Marvel Studios. Debuted on March 30, 2022, the psychological horror drama is scheduled to run for six episodes until May 4. Thus, what we will discuss in this article will be the last episode of ‘Moon Knight’.

Moon knight Episode 5 Highlights:

The title of episode 5 is ‘Asylum’. Grant identified the hippopotamus-headed woman as the Egyptian goddess Taweret. She tried to explain to Spector and Grant that they are both dead and that the “hospital” is actually inside a boat sailing through the Duat. She weighed their hearts in order to determine whether or not they will be allowed to enter the premises of Field of Reeds. This episode was released on April 27, 2022.

Moon knight Episode 6 Release Date And Time:

Moon Knight Episode 6 will be premiering on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. It will be available on Disney Plus as per the following time zones. Make sure you do not forget to watch this particular episode as it will be the last one in line and a treat to your eyes.

Pacific Standard Time: 12:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 2:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 3:00 AM

Moon knight Episode 6 Countdown:

Countdown

Moon knight Episode 6 Spoilers:

As luck would have had it, neither spoilers nor the title of this episode have been released so far. We are expected to see Marc Spector, a mercenary who is diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID) will be drawn towards a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods. It must be noted that this is not the official spoilers and is just a gist of what we expect can happen in the upcoming episode of the series.

Where To Watch Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 6?

Viewers can easily watch Moon Knights season 1 episode 3 on any online platform on the above-mentioned date or it is also streaming on Disney plus.

Characters Of Moon Knight Season 1:

Oscar Isaac and Steven Grant play Marc Spector, Moon Knight, and Steven Grant, respectively.

May Calamawy’s character, Layla El-Faouly, is an archaeologist and explorer from Spector’s past.

Khonshu was played by Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham. Arthur Harrow was played by Ethan Hawke.

