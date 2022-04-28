Moon Knight Episode 6 Spoilers & Release Date: Moon Knight’s Conflicted Path Ahead

Moon Knight Episode 6 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Moon Knight is the sixth mini-series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like most Marvel productions, this series is action-packed and has the typical superhero element, but with an addition of psychological horror. The series is about Moon Knight aka Marc Spector and Mr. Knight, two alters of a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder. Isaac Oscar plays the titular role, and the series also stars May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham in pivotal roles.

The series is different from other movies or shows from the MCU because Moon Knight uses darker tones of storytelling. Marc Spector an American Jewish mercenary, his alter, Steven Grant, is a Britisher who is an employee in a gift shop.

They have blackouts, or gaps in their memories, which is the time they spend in their other persona. Moon Knight is seen as the avatar of the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu. Marc’s wife Layla El-Faouly is an Egyptian archeologist and knows about Marc Specter being Moon Knight. At first, Marc is unable to handle the changes and chaos. He is unable to differenciate between dreams and reality. However, he embraces his destiny of becoming a Moon Knight, and his life takes turns he never expected he would experience. Read on to find out more about the last episode of the series.

Previously on Moon Knight Episode 5

The episode was titled “Asylum“. The episode is the second last episode of the mini-series. Marc and Steven, being treated as separate individuals, are sailing through the Duat, with the Egyptian Goddess Tawaret leading them. She declares that the Scales of Justice on which their hearts were being weighed would determine whether they would embark onto the Field of Reeds or not.

They both plead with Tawaret to let them go back to the realm of the living to stop Harrow. Some of their memories are exchanged, like Grant reliving Marc’s memory of being blamed for his brother’s death. Marc confesses to Steven that he had created Steven to survive the emotional trauma inflicted upon him by his mother. They reconcile, but due to a sudden attack by the spirits, steven is consumed by the Duat. Marc is now alone and he arrives at the Field of Reeds.

Moon Knight Episode 6 Release Date

Moon Knight Episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 4th, 2022

Moon Knight Episode 6 Countdown

Countdown

Moon Knight Episode 6 Spoilers

The episode title has not been revealed, but The Cosmis Circus claims that the program will be called Gods and Monsters.

According to the new Moon Knight trailer, there is still a conflict between Moon Knight and Arthur Harrow ahead, implying that Khonshu’s return is near.

Marc will have to rely on Taweret to resurrect him and assist Khonshu in returning from the ushabti just as Arthur’s reign is coming to an end.

Where To Watch Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 3?

Viewers can easily watch Moon Knights season 1 episode 3 on any online platform on the above-mentioned date or it is also streaming on Disney plus.

Characters Of Moon Knight Season 1:

Oscar Isaac and Steven Grant play Marc Spector, Moon Knight, and Steven Grant, respectively.

May Calamawy’s character, Layla El-Faouly, is an archaeologist and explorer from Spector’s past.

Khonshu was played by Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham. Arthur Harrow was played by Ethan Hawke.

