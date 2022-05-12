Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 is all set to be released on 17th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 , And what will happen next?

“Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes, who is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Golden boy with the American Dream, EZ, his brother Angel and all the Santo Padre M.C. face revenge from other chapters after failing an attempt to align under one King. EZ and Angel have grown away from their father Felipe after a heart warming betrayal.”

What Happened In The Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 5?

Episode 5 of Mayans M.C. Season 4 was having the most intense and confusing stories ever. Battle has been announced by Terry and Sons of Anarchy. Mayans are battling in between by attacking one one of them. The first move by the Sons of Anarchy was casually made. EZ asks everyone to get ready for the fight. After the battle of Mayans, Alvarez thinks that they will not be able to fight another battle.

Adelita and Angel’s son is alive. He has been brought up by Agent Linares with his husband. Adelita killed Anna and her husband in the scene and walks away with his son.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

The 6th Episode of Season 4 of Mayans M.C. will be released on 17 May 2022.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 Countdown

Countdown

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The 6th Episode of Season 4 of Mayans M.C. is titled as “When I Die, I Want Your Hands Over My Eyes.” According to the official synopsis, the Mayans may consider the recent tragedy. Coco died as a result of Sons Of Anarchy’s actions against the Mayans of Oakland. EZ is having doubt everyone seated at the table, including Alvarez, Canche, and the other Mayans. Especially since the Mayans do not share the same frequency.

Manny’s desire for EZ to lead the group shows that there is acause for optimism. We question does this partnership will join the Mayans once they find who is behind this attack and why.

Where To Watch Mayans M.C?

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch Mayans M.C. on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or Sling TV.

