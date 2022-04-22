Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date & Spoilers: Self Portrait in a Bathroom

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The well-known American crime drama series is scheduled to release the latest episode of its fourth season very soon. It was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. It stars J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, and Michael Irby. The story is set in the same fictional universe as the Sons of Anarchy.

The series shows the parallel situation of the Mayans Motor Club, which is a rival turned ally of the Sons. It also shows the events two years after the events of the Sons of Anarchy. The story’s backdrop is the fictional Californian town of Santo Padre. The main character is EZ Rayes, a prospect in the charter of the Mayans M.C. based on the US-Mexico. EZ is jilted because his dreams of a wonderful life in America were ruined by his involvement in cartel violence.

His vengeance pushes him to make decisions that change his life forever and send him down a path that he never thought he would take. After his release from prison, he becomes a full-time member of the Mayans MC. The show incorporates a lot of Mexican cultures as it is set on the border of the US and Mexico. The show got renewed for a fourth season on 19th April 2022.

Previously on Mayans M.C. Seasons 4 Episode 2

The episode is titled “Hymn Among the Ruins”, and it opens by jumping Mayans M.C. forward to four months after the battle at the Santo Padre clubhouse. The Mayan factions fuse into one single alliance. Marcus has taken over as the club’s leader once more, with Bishop stepping down from his position. Bishop has been relegated to the position of vice-president of the organization.

Despite having complete control of the area and commanding the respect of the Mayans, Marcus has failed to put an end to the enmity that exists amongst the factions of the society. They are continuously arguing at the table, as we can see. It is EZ who genuinely shakes hands with Manny in order to appeal to a calming influence in the club environment. Meanwhile, Nails’ pregnancy is coming along, and she seems to be living with Angel, who is still struggling with the loss of his child with Adelita. Coco is still dating Hope, and EZ is, well, not doing very much.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 will release on 26 April 2022.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Countdown:

Countdown

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

It is titled “Self Portrait in a Bathroom”. The promo mentions a requirement for rebuilding the Motor Club. It shows a very happening and dynamic episode. A new war might start.

Where To Watch Mayans M.C?

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch Mayans M.C. on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or Sling TV.

